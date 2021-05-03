Principal Network Engineer

Description:

The role is responsible for providing a professional third-line technical support and field engineering service to clients by proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems.

Through pre-emptive service incident and resolution activities, this role will restore service to clients by managing incidents and seeing them through to an effective resolution.

Their primary objective is to ensure all requests, process events and resolution incidents result in zero missed SLA conditions.

The role is responsible for managing incidents of high complexity, conducts advanced and complicated tasks, and provides resolution to a diverse range of complex problems.

This position uses considerable judgement and independent analysis within defined policies and practices.

Education required:

Diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

Certifications:

CCIE

CCNP or CCNP-DC minimum.

DevNet Associate or Programming for Network Engineers would be an advantage

5 years mid to senior level networking experience

Stakeholder engagement:

Internal: engage with Operations Centre and Centre of Excellence teams, provide and receive instructions, and manage escalation incidents as necessary following agreed procedures.

External: proactively act as third-line technical and consulting support for clients. Will handle escalations and complex issues with clients.

Skills:

Understanding of TCP/IP and networking protocols

OSPF, EIGRP, QoS and Multicast configuration and troubleshooting understanding

BGP (don’t have to be an expert here)

Working knowledge of Cisco IOS, IOS-XE and NX-OS (Both standalone and ACI mode would be advantage)

layer 2 networking, including STP, VLANs and port channel/Ether channel technology, etc

layer 3 networking, including dynamic routing protocols (like the ones mentioned above) and HSRP/VRRP/GLBP/SVI, etc.

Cisco SD-WAN knowledge with OMP routing protocols

Experience with various tools such as Protocol Analyzer, IPAM, RADIUS, etc.

VxLAN knowledge would be advantage

Network Packet captures and analysis (Wireshark)

L4 CCIE level with Exam and Lab completed and 3 years as a CCIE at minimum.

Cisco Datacentre ACI skills.

Experience across WANLANWRLISESDWAN a major advantage

Development/Automation/Scripting knowledge (Python)

Excellent written and verbal skills

Work traits

Last point of escalation

Is thorough and be able to display the level of thoroughness

Be a finisher and get the job done

Manage his/her own workload

Manage working under pressure

High level of professionalism in their interactions both verbal and written

Attention to detail

