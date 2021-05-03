Principal Network Engineer

Description:
- The role is responsible for providing a professional third-line technical support and field engineering service to clients by proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems.
- Through pre-emptive service incident and resolution activities, this role will restore service to clients by managing incidents and seeing them through to an effective resolution.
- Their primary objective is to ensure all requests, process events and resolution incidents result in zero missed SLA conditions.
- The role is responsible for managing incidents of high complexity, conducts advanced and complicated tasks, and provides resolution to a diverse range of complex problems.
- This position uses considerable judgement and independent analysis within defined policies and practices.
Education required:
- Diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)
Certifications:
- CCIE
- CCNP or CCNP-DC minimum.
- DevNet Associate or Programming for Network Engineers would be an advantage
- 5 years mid to senior level networking experience
Stakeholder engagement:
- Internal: engage with Operations Centre and Centre of Excellence teams, provide and receive instructions, and manage escalation incidents as necessary following agreed procedures.
- External: proactively act as third-line technical and consulting support for clients. Will handle escalations and complex issues with clients.
Skills:
- Understanding of TCP/IP and networking protocols
- OSPF, EIGRP, QoS and Multicast configuration and troubleshooting understanding
- BGP (don’t have to be an expert here)
- Working knowledge of Cisco IOS, IOS-XE and NX-OS (Both standalone and ACI mode would be advantage)
- layer 2 networking, including STP, VLANs and port channel/Ether channel technology, etc
- layer 3 networking, including dynamic routing protocols (like the ones mentioned above) and HSRP/VRRP/GLBP/SVI, etc.
- Cisco SD-WAN knowledge with OMP routing protocols
- Experience with various tools such as Protocol Analyzer, IPAM, RADIUS, etc.
- VxLAN knowledge would be advantage
- Network Packet captures and analysis (Wireshark)
- L4 CCIE level with Exam and Lab completed and 3 years as a CCIE at minimum.
- Cisco Datacentre ACI skills.
- Experience across WANLANWRLISESDWAN a major advantage
- Development/Automation/Scripting knowledge (Python)
- Excellent written and verbal skills
- Work traits
- Last point of escalation
- Is thorough and be able to display the level of thoroughness
- Be a finisher and get the job done
- Manage his/her own workload
- Manage working under pressure
- High level of professionalism in their interactions both verbal and written
- Attention to detail
