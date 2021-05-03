Principal Network Engineer

May 3, 2021

Description:

  • The role is responsible for providing a professional third-line technical support and field engineering service to clients by proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems.
  • Through pre-emptive service incident and resolution activities, this role will restore service to clients by managing incidents and seeing them through to an effective resolution.
  • Their primary objective is to ensure all requests, process events and resolution incidents result in zero missed SLA conditions.
  • The role is responsible for managing incidents of high complexity, conducts advanced and complicated tasks, and provides resolution to a diverse range of complex problems.
  • This position uses considerable judgement and independent analysis within defined policies and practices.

Education required:

  • Diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

Certifications:

  • CCIE
  • CCNP or CCNP-DC minimum.
  • DevNet Associate or Programming for Network Engineers would be an advantage
  • 5 years mid to senior level networking experience

Stakeholder engagement:

  • Internal: engage with Operations Centre and Centre of Excellence teams, provide and receive instructions, and manage escalation incidents as necessary following agreed procedures.
  • External: proactively act as third-line technical and consulting support for clients. Will handle escalations and complex issues with clients.

Skills:

  • Understanding of TCP/IP and networking protocols
  • OSPF, EIGRP, QoS and Multicast configuration and troubleshooting understanding
  • BGP (don’t have to be an expert here)
  • Working knowledge of Cisco IOS, IOS-XE and NX-OS (Both standalone and ACI mode would be advantage)
  • layer 2 networking, including STP, VLANs and port channel/Ether channel technology, etc
  • layer 3 networking, including dynamic routing protocols (like the ones mentioned above) and HSRP/VRRP/GLBP/SVI, etc.
  • Cisco SD-WAN knowledge with OMP routing protocols
  • Experience with various tools such as Protocol Analyzer, IPAM, RADIUS, etc.
  • VxLAN knowledge would be advantage
  • Network Packet captures and analysis (Wireshark)
  • L4 CCIE level with Exam and Lab completed and 3 years as a CCIE at minimum.
  • Cisco Datacentre ACI skills.
  • Experience across WANLANWRLISESDWAN a major advantage
  • Development/Automation/Scripting knowledge (Python)
  • Excellent written and verbal skills
  • Work traits
  • Last point of escalation
  • Is thorough and be able to display the level of thoroughness
  • Be a finisher and get the job done
  • Manage his/her own workload
  • Manage working under pressure
  • High level of professionalism in their interactions both verbal and written
  • Attention to detail

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

