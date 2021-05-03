Principal Network Engineer at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Principal Network Engineer to join their great team for providing a professional third-line technical support and field engineering service to clients by proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems.

If you want to build your experience within Multiple Sectors in one of the biggest names in consulting, this role is for you.

Attributes and Competencies:

Required:

Certification:

CCIE

CCNP or CCNP-DC minimum.

DevNet Associate or Programming for Network Engineers would be an advantage

5 years mid to senior level networking experience

Skills:

Understanding of TCP/IP and networking protocols

OSPF, EIGRP, QoS and Multicast configuration and troubleshooting understanding

BGP (don’t have to be an expert here)

Working knowledge of Cisco IOS, IOS-XE and NX-OS (Both standalone and ACI mode would be advantage)

Layer 2 networking, including STP, VLANs and port channel/Ether channel technology, etc

Layer 3 networking, including dynamic routing protocols (like the ones mentioned above) and HSRP/VRRP/GLBP/SVI, etc.

Cisco SD-WAN knowledge with OMP routing protocols

Experience with various tools such as Protocol Analyzer, IPAM, RADIUS, etc.

VxLAN knowledge would be advantage

Network Packet captures and analysis (Wireshark)

L4 CCIE level with Exam and Lab completed and 3 years as a CCIE at minimum.

Cisco Datacentre ACI skills.

Experience across WANLANWRLISESDWAN a major advantage

Development/Automation/Scripting knowledge (Python)

.

Apply now for More Information

Desired Skills:

CCIE

CCNP

CCNP-DC

DevNet

TCP/IT

OSPF

EIGRP

QoS

Multicast

BGP

Cisco iOS

iOS-XE

NX-OS

ACI

Layer 2

Layer 3

STP

VLAN

HSRP

VRRP

GLBP

SVI

Cisco SDWAN

SDWAN

Datacentre

Python

Automation

Scripting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position