Programme Manager at Deloitte 2

Programme Manager at Deloitte

The Programme Manager is responsible for:

Planning and designing the programme and proactively monitoring its progress, resolving issues and initiating appropriate corrective action

In most cases the programme manager is also responsible the actual delivery of projects in accordance with the EPMO methodology

Adhering to the EPMO the project governance requirements

Ensuring effective quality assurance and the overall integrity of the programme – focusing inwardly on the internal consistency of the programme, and outwardly on its coherence with infrastructure planning, interfaces with other programmes and corporate, technical and specialist standards

Managing the programmes budget (if required), monitoring expenditure and costs against delivered and realised benefits as the programme progresses

Assisting with the appointment of individuals to project teams

Ensuring the delivery of new products or services from projects is to the appropriate level of quality, on time and within budget, in accordance with the programme plan and programme governance arrangements

Ensuring there is allocation of common resources and skills within the programmes individual projects

Managing third party contributions to the programme

Managing communications with all stakeholders

Managing all dependencies and the interfaces between projects

Managing risks to the programmes successful outcome

Working with the change manager or equivalent on the transition to the new business as usual position

Initiating extra activities and other management interventions wherever gaps in the programme are identified or issues arise

Reporting the progress of the programme as per the EPMO governance and sponsor specific requirements

Preparation of all Steering Committee presentations

Facilitation of the programme Steering Committee if required

Management of the cross functional project team

Ultimately responsible for the successful delivery of the programme end-to-end

Desired Skills:

Programme Manager.

resolving issues and initiating appropriate corrective action

