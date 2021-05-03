Programme Manager at Deloitte 2

The Programme Manager is responsible for:
- Planning and designing the programme and proactively monitoring its progress, resolving issues and initiating appropriate corrective action
- In most cases the programme manager is also responsible the actual delivery of projects in accordance with the EPMO methodology
- Adhering to the EPMO the project governance requirements
- Ensuring effective quality assurance and the overall integrity of the programme – focusing inwardly on the internal consistency of the programme, and outwardly on its coherence with infrastructure planning, interfaces with other programmes and corporate, technical and specialist standards
- Managing the programmes budget (if required), monitoring expenditure and costs against delivered and realised benefits as the programme progresses
- Assisting with the appointment of individuals to project teams
- Ensuring the delivery of new products or services from projects is to the appropriate level of quality, on time and within budget, in accordance with the programme plan and programme governance arrangements
- Ensuring there is allocation of common resources and skills within the programmes individual projects
- Managing third party contributions to the programme
- Managing communications with all stakeholders
- Managing all dependencies and the interfaces between projects
- Managing risks to the programmes successful outcome
- Working with the change manager or equivalent on the transition to the new business as usual position
- Initiating extra activities and other management interventions wherever gaps in the programme are identified or issues arise
- Reporting the progress of the programme as per the EPMO governance and sponsor specific requirements
- Preparation of all Steering Committee presentations
- Facilitation of the programme Steering Committee if required
- Management of the cross functional project team
- Ultimately responsible for the successful delivery of the programme end-to-end
Desired Skills:
