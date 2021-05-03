Qualified Mechanic at Headhunters

Our client that specialises in bespoke industrial turnkey solutions is currently looking to employ a Qualified Mechanic to maintain and repair the companys fleet of vehicles.
Requirements:
- Minimum 5 years experience working as a mechanic
- Qualification
- Must have own transport
Responsible:
Maintenance of company vehicles
- Inspect and test vehicles, listen to operator complaints
- Complete preventative maintenance such as:
- Engine tune ups
- Oil changes
- Tire rotation
- Filter replacement etc.
Repair of damaged company vehicles
- Maintain vehicle function condition by repairing:
- engine failures,
- mechanical and electrical malfunctions,
- Replace parts and components
- Repair body damage
- Provide accurate estimates for repair job
- Source spare parts for repairs