Qualified Mechanic at Headhunters

May 3, 2021

Our client that specialises in bespoke industrial turnkey solutions is currently looking to employ a Qualified Mechanic to maintain and repair the companys fleet of vehicles.

Requirements:

  • Minimum 5 years experience working as a mechanic
  • Qualification
  • Must have own transport

Responsible:

Maintenance of company vehicles

  • Inspect and test vehicles, listen to operator complaints
  • Complete preventative maintenance such as:
    • Engine tune ups
    • Oil changes
    • Tire rotation
    • Filter replacement etc.

Repair of damaged company vehicles

  • Maintain vehicle function condition by repairing:
    • engine failures,
    • mechanical and electrical malfunctions,
  • Replace parts and components
  • Repair body damage
  • Provide accurate estimates for repair job
  • Source spare parts for repairs

