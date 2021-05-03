Quantity Surveyor – Electrical Industries and Solar

Quantity Surveyor – Electrical Industries and Solar

Cape Town

R660 000 per annum

You love to be in the midst of it when it comes to costing and buying for your projects and no budget runs away under your watch!

Is this you?

You are a self-starter! You are organized, dependable, solution-focused and you definitely care about the environment! Which is why moving to a renewable energy company is the right step for you in your career! Besides that you are obviously very good at your job as a QS, procurement is a passion and you have a keen eagle eye on the spend!

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You love numbers and cost analysis is one of your favorite things to do. You work closely with the design teams and engineers and establish the most streamlined and effective costings for your projects. You have a plan! And you know how to stick to it and ensure others do too when doing BOQ, tenders and contract documents. You are also very familiar with FIDIC.

You have your eyes on the money when procuring and work closely with the managers and your team to work towards a common goal of successful project execution within the right budget!

Where you’ll be doing it

You are based in Cape Town and your new company is dynamic, fast paced and environmentally conscious. You are joining a leading solar PV company in the country and will be involved in many exciting projects nationwide. You will be joining the Supply Chain Team! Did I mention that your team is down-to earth, friendly and ambitious?

What you’ll need

You need a quantity surveyor qualification. Ideally a degree in QS or a minimum requirement is a diploma with a BTech in QS. You also have solid experience of say 5 years or so in the industry as a Quantity Surveyor. Ideally you have experience in solar PV projects, but coming from an electrical environment will also be great!

Besides this you will need ambitions and wanting to grow with this company. You are a self-starter and don’t need micro-managing. You are proficient in FIDIC suite.

What you’ll get

You will join a company in a growing and exciting industry, namely renewables. You will have the opportunity to take your next step into middle management in your career and earn a market related salary

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Bianca on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

FIDIC

PV Solar

Quantity Surveying

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position