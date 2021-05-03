Recruit Assist Administrator at CareerJunction

South Africa’s #1 quality candidate provider seeks an experienced, dynamic and results driven individual to assist with a newly created function within our support division.
The Recruit Assist Administrator will be required to provide an administrative function to assist CareerJunction clients in posting their job ads and managing their response handling.
Duties include;
- Capture all client job advertising onto the CareerJunction website
- Responsible for the accuracy of job ad content and advising clients of improvements to job ad content where applicable
- Use of CareerJunction tool sets for job competency profiling, filter and screen set-up where applicable
- Drive additional applications to client job ads through reviews of system matched candidates and CareerJunction cv database search
- Shortlisting suitable candidates for clients using the tools available via CareerJunction
- Compiling results for clients within agreed Service Level Agreement (SLA) turnaround times
- Completing the recruitment process per assignment by regretting all unsuitable applicants
- Developing strong business relationships with clients that drive the benefit of their using CareerJunction with the aim to create the opportunity for repeat Recruit Assist business
- Managing client expectations / queries / issues that arise during the process
- Activity reporting
- Maintaining complete and accurate client correspondence data via the company CRM system
- Production of daily, weekly and monthly recruitment stats
- Provide general support to assist sales
- Demonstrate business acumen through identifying opportunities and growing business
- Demonstrate understanding of the recruitment industry
Desired Skills:
- Recruitment and Selection
- Relationship Building
- Effective Criteria Matching
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
CareerJunction is South Africa’s #1 quality candidate provider. Since 1997, we have empowered job seekers and recruiters to find each other using our world class, locally developed recruitment solutions – all based in the cloud. Better jobs and better candidates, more often.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medial Aid with Discovery Health
- Provident Fund
- Group Life Cover
- Funeral Cover
- Disability Cover