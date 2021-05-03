Recruit Assist Administrator at CareerJunction

South Africa’s #1 quality candidate provider seeks an experienced, dynamic and results driven individual to assist with a newly created function within our support division.

The Recruit Assist Administrator will be required to provide an administrative function to assist CareerJunction clients in posting their job ads and managing their response handling.

Duties include;

Capture all client job advertising onto the CareerJunction website

Responsible for the accuracy of job ad content and advising clients of improvements to job ad content where applicable

Use of CareerJunction tool sets for job competency profiling, filter and screen set-up where applicable

Drive additional applications to client job ads through reviews of system matched candidates and CareerJunction cv database search

Shortlisting suitable candidates for clients using the tools available via CareerJunction

Compiling results for clients within agreed Service Level Agreement (SLA) turnaround times

Completing the recruitment process per assignment by regretting all unsuitable applicants

Developing strong business relationships with clients that drive the benefit of their using CareerJunction with the aim to create the opportunity for repeat Recruit Assist business

Managing client expectations / queries / issues that arise during the process

Activity reporting

Maintaining complete and accurate client correspondence data via the company CRM system

Production of daily, weekly and monthly recruitment stats

Provide general support to assist sales

Demonstrate business acumen through identifying opportunities and growing business

Demonstrate understanding of the recruitment industry

Desired Skills:

Recruitment and Selection

Relationship Building

Effective Criteria Matching

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

CareerJunction is South Africa’s #1 quality candidate provider. Since 1997, we have empowered job seekers and recruiters to find each other using our world class, locally developed recruitment solutions – all based in the cloud. Better jobs and better candidates, more often.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medial Aid with Discovery Health

Provident Fund

Group Life Cover

Funeral Cover

Disability Cover

