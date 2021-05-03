Regional Coordinator

The position of Regional Coordinator is supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. As such fluency in German is essential.

The Regional Coordinator has two main tasks, namely: to manage the office representatives in Durban, Cape Town, Maputo and Lusaka; and the responsibility of ensuring sufficient networks, presence and market knowledge within the region to fulfil the German Chamber’s overall mandate.

The Regional Coordinator works closely with the Office managers and the industry-specific Competence Centres of the Chamber to develop and implement the Chamber’s regional approach and corresponding activities.

Job description

Development and implementation of regional approach / strategy

Project / Tender acquisition, budgeting, planning and execution

Implementation of activities – such as seminars, delegations and research

Management of office representatives

Reporting

Skill Requirements

Fluent in written and spoken German and English language (essential)

Strategic thinker

Innovative and high own-initiative

Experienced people manager / leadership competence

Highly organized team-player

Self-motivated, creative thinking, problem solving

Knowledge of the Southern African economies

Ability to build, maintain and extend networks and partnerships

Ability to present to an audience/ extensive communication skill

Knowledge of the French language is an advantage

(University) qualification in business/ administration/ finance

Extensive knowledge of MS-Office programs

Closing date: 14 May 2021

If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.

About The Employer:

With offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Maputo and Lusaka, the Southern African – German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAGCC) has been facilitating the establishment of business links between Southern Africa and Germany since 1952 by supplying information on the economic situation in both regions, bringing together potential trade partners, and offering a wide range of other services.

We offer an autonomous working environment, internationally driven and varied tasks within an experienced, professional and friendly team. Competitive salary and great benefits.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Annual Bonus

