Renewable Energy Land Manager

Without land there are no projects and without you there is no land!

Is this you?

You have a track record for effective written and verbal communication when it comes to infrastructure project stakeholders, it’s a different type of lingo and you’ve heard it all. You are a strategic relationship builder demonstrating personal integrity with a win/win mindset.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Your objective will be to identify suitable properties and then get involved in the attainment and maintenance to secure those development rights that are needed to start the project development process. This will be all you. You will liaise with Project Managers, conduct the necessary research to identify the landowners and lead introductory calls with these landowners to arrange site visits. It will be your responsibility to lead the negotiation process with landowners as well as assisting with the conceptualisation, drafting and execution of related agreements. Weekly progress reports will be needed as well as the paper trail you know so well to keep. Managing annual payments to landowners to ensure the validity of all agreements is maintained and in alignment with our strategies.

Where you’ll be doing it

You will join a world known renewable energy leader with a number of technologies within their portfolio; wind, solar and hybrid projects. Cape Town will be your home with required business related travel.

What you’ll need

Your negotiating skills alongside a degree and at least 5 years commercial experience, proven successes in getting this job done. Naturally you would fiddle with GIS software and things like Google Earth to find what you need to move the process along. It will be such an advantage for you to have renewable energy experience already, particularly in wind or solar (utility scale).

What’s in it for you

The option to join, or to have another well-established international renewable energy organization under your belt, a leading international RE project development company. A permanent position within a financially stable renewable energy leader. An organization that values their employees and boasts an environment that doesn’t only count you as a number, we are a team.

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Monique on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Negotiating

Relationship Building

Land acquisition

Contracts Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

