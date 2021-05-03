Reporting Analyst at Deloitte 3

I am looking for a Reporting Analyst for one of our clients in the telecommunication sectorContract opportunityThe Reporting Analyst will have the following Experience and Skills: At least 3 years experience in report analysis Prior experience in a Financial Management environment would be advantageous Strong understanding of Benefits management in a commercial environment is advantageous Prior experience in establishing Benefits management framework is an advantage Good working knowledge of project management and financial reporting Attention to detail Ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously Ability to proactively assess project status and highlight issues Strong networking and communication skills Knowledge of relevant software skills (e.g., Excel, PowerPoint, Wave) Experience in a telecommunications environment is advantageous but not essential

Desired Skills:

Reporting

Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position