Sales Consultant – Funeral Sales

May 3, 2021

Job Purpose:
Inbound or outbound policy sales, based on leads and campaigns. Initiate the customer relationship and meet various KPIs. Connect with the customer, conduct needs analysis and propose customer solutions. Needs a solid knowledge of products, their characteristics, and market as well as focus on growth of the brand.

Education:
Matric / Grade 12 or SAQA Accredited Equivalent (essential)
Regulatory Exam 5 (advantageous)

Experience:
1 year telephonic sales experience (essential)

Desired Skills:

  • Sales
  • Call Centre Sales
  • Telephonic Sales
  • Insurance sales

