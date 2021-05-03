Sales Consultant – Funeral Sales

Job Purpose:
Inbound or outbound policy sales, based on leads and campaigns. Initiate the customer relationship and meet various KPIs. Connect with the customer, conduct needs analysis and propose customer solutions. Needs a solid knowledge of products, their characteristics, and market as well as focus on growth of the brand.
Education:
Matric / Grade 12 or SAQA Accredited Equivalent (essential)
Regulatory Exam 5 (advantageous)
Experience:
1 year telephonic sales experience (essential)
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Call Centre Sales
- Telephonic Sales
- Insurance sales