Sales Executive at PureGroup

May 3, 2021

PureGroup is looking for ambitious and high-energy sales executives to join our team in our Rivonia branch.
Duties include:

  • Actively cold calling and direct sales telephonically through canvassing different areas in-person to prospective customers
  • Establish, develop and maintain business relationship with prospective customers to generate new business for the organisation’s product/service
  • Researches sources for developing prospective customers and for information to determine their potential
  • Develop clear and effective written proposal/quotation for prospective customers
  • Coordinates sales effort with marketing, sales management, accounting logistics and technical service stakeholders
  • Analyses the territory/market’s potential and determines the value of prospective customer’s value to the organisation
  • Identifies advantages and compares organisation’s products/services
  • Plans and organises personal sales strategy by maximising the return on time investment
  • Supplies management with oral and written reports

Desired Skills:

  • Own reliable vehicle
  • Cold calling
  • Target driven

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

PureGroup SA is a national telecoms company, providing various telecommunication and IT solutions to businesses. These solutions include hosted switchboards, VoIP services, Managed IT services, Fibre, Connectivity services and more.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Regular Company incentives
  • Attractive commission packages

