Sales Executive at PureGroup

PureGroup is looking for ambitious and high-energy sales executives to join our team in our Rivonia branch.

Duties include:

Actively cold calling and direct sales telephonically through canvassing different areas in-person to prospective customers

Establish, develop and maintain business relationship with prospective customers to generate new business for the organisation’s product/service

Researches sources for developing prospective customers and for information to determine their potential

Develop clear and effective written proposal/quotation for prospective customers

Coordinates sales effort with marketing, sales management, accounting logistics and technical service stakeholders

Analyses the territory/market’s potential and determines the value of prospective customer’s value to the organisation

Identifies advantages and compares organisation’s products/services

Plans and organises personal sales strategy by maximising the return on time investment

Supplies management with oral and written reports

Desired Skills:

Own reliable vehicle

Cold calling

Target driven

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

PureGroup SA is a national telecoms company, providing various telecommunication and IT solutions to businesses. These solutions include hosted switchboards, VoIP services, Managed IT services, Fibre, Connectivity services and more.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Regular Company incentives

Attractive commission packages

