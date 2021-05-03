Sales Executive at PureGroup

PureGroup is looking for ambitious and high-energy sales executives to join our team in our Rivonia branch.
Duties include:
- Actively cold calling and direct sales telephonically through canvassing different areas in-person to prospective customers
- Establish, develop and maintain business relationship with prospective customers to generate new business for the organisation’s product/service
- Researches sources for developing prospective customers and for information to determine their potential
- Develop clear and effective written proposal/quotation for prospective customers
- Coordinates sales effort with marketing, sales management, accounting logistics and technical service stakeholders
- Analyses the territory/market’s potential and determines the value of prospective customer’s value to the organisation
- Identifies advantages and compares organisation’s products/services
- Plans and organises personal sales strategy by maximising the return on time investment
- Supplies management with oral and written reports
Email CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Own reliable vehicle
- Cold calling
- Target driven
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
PureGroup SA is a national telecoms company, providing various telecommunication and IT solutions to businesses. These solutions include hosted switchboards, VoIP services, Managed IT services, Fibre, Connectivity services and more.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Regular Company incentives
- Attractive commission packages