JOB DESCRIPTION: SALES MANAGER – Steel Industry (JHB South)
Requirements
Own vehicle
Must have extensive knowledge in steel and tube. Pipes and fittings knowledge would be a bonus
Must be able to work under pressure and manage a team of experienced internal and external sales people
Ideally the candidate must reside in Johannesburg
Candidate needs to have the required Management experience – managing a Sales team of both Internal and External sales people
Must be able to work retail hours and partake in all Branch stock takes
Reporting:
Directly to Branch Manager
Weekly Sales Meetings
Monthly reporting on sales, GP and new business development
Daily feedback to Branch Manager on urgent sales issues as well as GP reports
Measurement:
Achievement of sales and GP budgets
Achievement of expense budgets
Implementation and sustainability of Discount Matrix on the Account customers
Overall growth across all product ranges
New accounts opened, and sales generated
Revival of dormant accounts
Principal Accountabilities: Inventory
DUTIES
Ensure that we have the correct stockholding to satisfy customer needs and requirements.
Ensure that stock is replenished.
Managing of “dead” and slow-moving stock.
Negotiate prices with suppliers on large buyout orders.
Purchase order processing and proper sign off procedure.
Principal Accountabilities: Staff Management
DUTIES
Training of internal and external sales staff.
Assisting on quotations and large orders.
Provide updated supplier lists to staff to ensure product is purchased at the right price from the correct supplier.
Provide staff with weekly specials lists.
Assist internal and external sales staff in closing deals.
Delegating of duties to sales staff.
Implement change in procedures set by management.
Ensure that staff is correctly attired.
Motivating and managing of sales staff.
Ensure necessary customer service levels are maintained by all staff.
Principal Accountabilities: Sales
DUTIES
Ensuring that budgeted sales targets are met for internal and external sales.
Opening and following up on new accounts and loyalty accounts.
Making sure all customer details are updated op the system, should anything change.
Assist debtor’s lady with any account queries.
Processing of invoices.
Setting specials and monitoring of slow-moving stock on a daily basis.
Assist sales people with delivery issues.
Follow up on deliveries to customers.
Answering of incoming calls and converting enquiries into sales.
Following up on leads.
Ensure that walk-in account and cash customers are served promptly by all sales staff.
Handling of customer complaints.
Updating and correcting the cost/selling prices on computer.
Updating Discount Matrix on a regular basis.
Regularly update price comparison with competitors and forward to management.
Regularly evaluate the account customers buying experience and propose adjustments when necessary.
Maintaining and updating of customer data base for marketing purposes.
Make sure ALL customers are visited on a monthly basis by external sales.
Make sure ALL customers are contacted on a monthly basis by internal sales.
Ensure all manual invoices are processed on Syspro daily.
Ensure all credit notes are signed off and authorized daily.
Ensure all EFT payments have been authorized before stock is released.
Ensure money is received for all COD deliveries and update register.
Ensure all credit notes are processed on Syspro before cash refunds are given.
Principal Accountabilities: Other
DUTIES
Assist with opening and closing of premises.
Handling cash-boxes from cashier and locking them in the safe when on Saturday duty.
Assisting in maintenance of shop and surrounding area.
Attend all necessary meetings.
Any other responsibility or duty that is requested by management.
The work area is clean and tidy at all time.
Assisting in any Stock Takes during the financial year.
Training of security to enable the identification of stock.
CTC (Market related) plus benefits (see below)
Working Hours: 07:30 – 17:00 Mondays to Fridays and every alternative Saturday and Public Holiday from 08:00 – 13:00 in accordance with a roster system
Will partake in all relevant stock takes at the Branch
Will receive the following: Company cell phone / Company car / travel allowance with petrol card
Medical aid (Discovery Health – 50% employee contribution and 50% employer contribution if they join within the 1st month of employment)
Provident Fund (3% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution)
Funeral Cover (only employer contribution)
Will form part of the Sales Incentive scheme as per Company Policy
Desired Skills:
- Sales Management
- Steel experience
- Managing team sales