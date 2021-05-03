Sales Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION: SALES MANAGER – Steel Industry (JHB South)

Requirements

Own vehicle

Must have extensive knowledge in steel and tube. Pipes and fittings knowledge would be a bonus

Must be able to work under pressure and manage a team of experienced internal and external sales people

Ideally the candidate must reside in Johannesburg

Candidate needs to have the required Management experience – managing a Sales team of both Internal and External sales people

Must be able to work retail hours and partake in all Branch stock takes

Reporting:

Directly to Branch Manager

Weekly Sales Meetings

Monthly reporting on sales, GP and new business development

Daily feedback to Branch Manager on urgent sales issues as well as GP reports

Measurement:

Achievement of sales and GP budgets

Achievement of expense budgets

Implementation and sustainability of Discount Matrix on the Account customers

Overall growth across all product ranges

New accounts opened, and sales generated

Revival of dormant accounts

Principal Accountabilities: Inventory

DUTIES

Ensure that we have the correct stockholding to satisfy customer needs and requirements.

Ensure that stock is replenished.

Managing of “dead” and slow-moving stock.

Negotiate prices with suppliers on large buyout orders.

Purchase order processing and proper sign off procedure.

Principal Accountabilities: Staff Management

DUTIES

Training of internal and external sales staff.

Assisting on quotations and large orders.

Provide updated supplier lists to staff to ensure product is purchased at the right price from the correct supplier.

Provide staff with weekly specials lists.

Assist internal and external sales staff in closing deals.

Delegating of duties to sales staff.

Implement change in procedures set by management.

Ensure that staff is correctly attired.

Motivating and managing of sales staff.

Ensure necessary customer service levels are maintained by all staff.

Principal Accountabilities: Sales

DUTIES

Ensuring that budgeted sales targets are met for internal and external sales.

Opening and following up on new accounts and loyalty accounts.

Making sure all customer details are updated op the system, should anything change.

Assist debtor’s lady with any account queries.

Processing of invoices.

Setting specials and monitoring of slow-moving stock on a daily basis.

Assist sales people with delivery issues.

Follow up on deliveries to customers.

Answering of incoming calls and converting enquiries into sales.

Following up on leads.

Ensure that walk-in account and cash customers are served promptly by all sales staff.

Handling of customer complaints.

Updating and correcting the cost/selling prices on computer.

Updating Discount Matrix on a regular basis.

Regularly update price comparison with competitors and forward to management.

Regularly evaluate the account customers buying experience and propose adjustments when necessary.

Maintaining and updating of customer data base for marketing purposes.

Make sure ALL customers are visited on a monthly basis by external sales.

Make sure ALL customers are contacted on a monthly basis by internal sales.

Ensure all manual invoices are processed on Syspro daily.

Ensure all credit notes are signed off and authorized daily.

Ensure all EFT payments have been authorized before stock is released.

Ensure money is received for all COD deliveries and update register.

Ensure all credit notes are processed on Syspro before cash refunds are given.

Principal Accountabilities: Other

DUTIES

Assist with opening and closing of premises.

Handling cash-boxes from cashier and locking them in the safe when on Saturday duty.

Assisting in maintenance of shop and surrounding area.

Attend all necessary meetings.

Any other responsibility or duty that is requested by management.

The work area is clean and tidy at all time.

Assisting in any Stock Takes during the financial year.

Training of security to enable the identification of stock.

CTC (Market related) plus benefits (see below)

Working Hours: 07:30 – 17:00 Mondays to Fridays and every alternative Saturday and Public Holiday from 08:00 – 13:00 in accordance with a roster system

Will partake in all relevant stock takes at the Branch

Will receive the following: Company cell phone / Company car / travel allowance with petrol card

Medical aid (Discovery Health – 50% employee contribution and 50% employer contribution if they join within the 1st month of employment)

Provident Fund (3% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution)

Funeral Cover (only employer contribution)

Will form part of the Sales Incentive scheme as per Company Policy

Desired Skills:

Sales Management

Steel experience

Managing team sales

