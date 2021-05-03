Sales Representative FMCG

Generate sales by calling on an identified customer base and canvass for new business within the specified region. Expand and grow market share by selling across all categories within the range of products available. Provide reports on market-related activities including market share analysis and competitor activity. Achieve monthly and annual budgets by generating sales within the specified area.
Responsibilities:
Sales
- Achieve monthly sales/margin/contribution budgets by calling on customers allocated to the portfolio within a 4-week call cycle
- Achieve monthly set sales targets
- Achieve budgets by utilizing a set pricing structure
- Market and present new products launched to customers within the region
Administration
- Submit weekly sales reports
- Submit new and update current customer plans
- Ensure all orders are captured on a daily basis
- Attend sales meetings as required
- Submit detailed expense reports and business trip summaries
Requirements
- Grade 12 / Matric Certificate or equivalent
- Post matric qualification in sales and/or marketing will be an advantage
- Willing and able to work from a home-based office
- Valid South African driver’s license
- Own reliable vehicle
- Clear credit and criminal record
- 3-5 years proven track record in a sales position preferably in an FMCG / Retail environment
- Proficient in Microsoft Office -Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Ability to negotiate at all levels
- Able to work independently
- Willing and able to travel extensively
Cost to company including benefits
(Basic salary + car allowance + 50% medical aid + provident fund + petrol card + cellphone allowance)
Monthly sales commission from rand one
Reimbursement of business expenses
Desired Skills:
- Outdoor products
- Household products
- Plastic products
- Automotive products
- Cleaning products
- Garden ware
- Painting products
- Outdoor
- New business
- Retail stores
- Wholesalers
- FMCG
- Sales reports
- Sales targets
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Rubber & Plastic Manufacturing
- 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Proudly South African manufacturer of household cleaning, plastic ware, garden ware, and hardware products; cleaning products including brooms, brushes, comfi grips, decorative cleanings, feather dusters, cotton yarn mops, sponges, scourers, and cloths; painting products such as paint brushes, pads, and mini rollers, rollers, and accessories; gardening products which include pots and gardening equipment; houseware including baking products, basins, buckets, baths, bins, stainless steel elegances, food storage containers, kiddies, kitchen products, and laundry products.
In addition, the company offers hardware, automotive, brush ware, and garage storage products; coolers and soft coolers outdoor products.