Sales Representative FMCG

Generate sales by calling on an identified customer base and canvass for new business within the specified region. Expand and grow market share by selling across all categories within the range of products available. Provide reports on market-related activities including market share analysis and competitor activity. Achieve monthly and annual budgets by generating sales within the specified area.

Responsibilities:

Sales

Achieve monthly sales/margin/contribution budgets by calling on customers allocated to the portfolio within a 4-week call cycle

Achieve monthly set sales targets

Achieve budgets by utilizing a set pricing structure

Market and present new products launched to customers within the region

Administration

Submit weekly sales reports

Submit new and update current customer plans

Ensure all orders are captured on a daily basis

Attend sales meetings as required

Submit detailed expense reports and business trip summaries

Requirements

Grade 12 / Matric Certificate or equivalent

Post matric qualification in sales and/or marketing will be an advantage

Willing and able to work from a home-based office

Valid South African driver’s license

Own reliable vehicle

Clear credit and criminal record

3-5 years proven track record in a sales position preferably in an FMCG / Retail environment

Proficient in Microsoft Office -Word, Excel, and Outlook

Ability to negotiate at all levels

Able to work independently

Willing and able to travel extensively

Cost to company including benefits

(Basic salary + car allowance + 50% medical aid + provident fund + petrol card + cellphone allowance)

Monthly sales commission from rand one

Reimbursement of business expenses

Desired Skills:

Outdoor products

Household products

Plastic products

Automotive products

Cleaning products

Garden ware

Painting products

Outdoor

New business

Retail stores

Wholesalers

FMCG

Sales reports

Sales targets

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Rubber & Plastic Manufacturing

2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Proudly South African manufacturer of household cleaning, plastic ware, garden ware, and hardware products; cleaning products including brooms, brushes, comfi grips, decorative cleanings, feather dusters, cotton yarn mops, sponges, scourers, and cloths; painting products such as paint brushes, pads, and mini rollers, rollers, and accessories; gardening products which include pots and gardening equipment; houseware including baking products, basins, buckets, baths, bins, stainless steel elegances, food storage containers, kiddies, kitchen products, and laundry products.

In addition, the company offers hardware, automotive, brush ware, and garage storage products; coolers and soft coolers outdoor products.

