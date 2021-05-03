SAP Business Objects Consultant

3 months contract extendable contract

CONTRACTORS OBLIGATIONS

The contractor’s main responsibility would be to analyse and development reports on Business Objects (BOBJ), as per the provided reporting requirements. The performance period is from 1 June 2021 until 31 Augusts 2021 with a possibility of extension.

Duties include:

Designing, developing, and maintaining business intelligence solutions. Crafting and executing queries upon request for data.

Presenting information through reports and visualization through SAP Business Objects.

It would be deeming advantageous for the service provider to also be able to perform Data Modelling, Microsoft SQL (understanding of the ETL process & best practices), PowerBI, Data Bricks, Database administration, Azure Data Lake or Python.

The contractor must possess strong analytical skills to properly assess the needs of the department and determine what data is required for different types of reports.

Problem-solving abilities and attention to detail to help in determining how to extract data and access it effectively for reports.

They also must exhibit strong computing skills, knowledge of Data Analytics and Data Visualization best practices.

Be able to Collaborative Capabilities of using query tools, data visualization and interactive dashboards, ad hoc reporting, and data modeling tools from the data source layer where the raw data is stored.

The contractor will regularly interact with the customers to perform requirements analysis, document, and confirm the requirements with the customers, and develop and deliver solutions as per the requirements.

Desired Skills:

SAP Business Objects Consultant

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

