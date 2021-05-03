SAP/CRM Super User at PG Glass

This is a Fixed Term Contract Position.

PG Glass is the leading supplier of auto glass and building glass replacement services in Southern Africa. Over 110 Fitment Centres are available to replace or repair auto glass, PG Glass Medic chip repair, windscreen wipers, TempSecure windows and replace glass in homes and buildings. A 24 hour contact centre is available to serve customers and process insurance claims. PG Glass fit only genuine Shatterprufe, Safevue, OE glass, Armourplate, LLumar and PG SmartGlass products

Main job purpose:

To do skills needs analysis, assess current skills, train on and develop soft skills, business operations, processes and IT systems to ensure a high performance (high performance network/ efficiency/ knowledgeable) workforce.

Main Objective:

Train, develop and coach system users based on identified business system training needs resulting in a skilled and more efficient workforce whilst complying to standards and processes.

Conduct formative and summative assessments to monitor progress, achievement and shortcomings of learners and to evaluate the effectiveness of training.

Provide feedback to any learners declared not yet competent and recommend and guide on follow-up interventions to ensure that the desired level of competency is achieved.

Identify system, process and customer service shortcomings and suggest corrective measures to improve overall business efficiency.

Give input into and assist with the development of training material (CX and IT Systems) – Learner Guides and Quick Reference Guides including associated assessments, checklists, etc.

Provide professional, prompt and technically sound advice and support to customers and the PG Glass Network as and when scheduled or arranged.

Timeously and accurately complete administration tasks, statistics and reports to deliver a professional service and ensure effective record keeping

Any other reasonable work related task, activity that may be required from time to time.

Critical job requirements:

Qualification(s):

Grade 12.

Facilitator.

Coaching.

Assessor.

Relevant IT Diploma.

Knowledge:

Digital Computing Devices.

Computer Literacy.

PG Glass Operational Systems and Practises.

System Implementation and maintenance.

Change Management Initiatives.

MS Dynamics.

Skills:

IT Systems Skills.

Assessment Skills.

Facilitation and Presentation Skills.

Problem Solving Skills.

Communication Skills.

Interpersonal Skills.

Experience:

5 -7 years’ experience in a similar role.

3 years’ experience in Training and System roll out.

Desired Skills:

Training and System roll out

IT systems

System Users

System Training Needs

Facilitator

Coaching

Assessor

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

PG Group, and its subsidiaries, are committed to the principles of employment equity and as such are equal opportunity employers. Qualified applicants who apply for any vacancies will be considered with due consideration based on of fairness and equity. Factors such as race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin or disability are not consider exclusively and are not determinative of any appointments made by PG Group or its subsidiaries.

