Senior Business Analyst Consultant / Software Developer – Semi Remote – up to R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A multinational corporate luxury motor company is currently seeking to hire a highly skilled Software Developer – SNR Business Analyst Consultant to join their team. This role comes with flexibility to rotate from Office and home.

You will be required to implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional requirements.

If you are a self-starter, with strong interpersonal and communication skills, and would like to join this dynamic environment, SEND YOUR CV TODAY!

Requirements:

Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

5 years overall BA experience of which 4+ must be on custom developed solutions

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence

Technical / Functional skills (e.g. SAP module, Java, Microsoft Azure etc.)

Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international)

German language (Advantageous

Responsibilities:

Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups

Master strategic business process modelling, traceability, and quality management techniques

Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organization

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Reference Number for this position is LN52552 which is a contract position based in Midrand/Semi remote offering a cost to company salary between R400 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Jira

Confluence

Java

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

