Senior Developer

POSITION: Software Developer #SD

NUMBER OF POSITIONS: x3

LOCATION: Centurion

TYPE: Permanent

SALARY: Market-Related

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:

As an intermediate Software Developer, you would be involved in supporting and maintaining our dynamic, intelligent web-based system, specifically designed for our client base. You would be part of our development team, responsible for maintaining, enhancing and developing solutions across the software stack, according to specification.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ years of development with C# .Net (strong requirement)

3+ years working with JSON

CSS3

Entity Framework / Dapper (one or the other)

JavaScript

HTML5

Bootstrap

JQuery

WCF / REST API

Windows Services

Microsoft SQL

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Collaborate within a team of developers to deliver high quality and efficient solutions;

Developing new software applications based on software requirement specifications and coding standards

Refactoring and enhancing existing software

Providing production support in issue resolution and root cause analysis

Analyse and provide solutions to complex tasks and projects, providing accurate and timely work breakdown estimates for project tasks.

Participate in code reviews and internal testing to ensure the solution is of a high standard. Work alongside Testers to test, debug and improve faulty application code, identifying bottlenecks and bugs, and devising solutions to these issues.

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

Use #SD as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

