Senior Developer

POSITION: Software Developer #SD
NUMBER OF POSITIONS: x3
LOCATION: Centurion
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-Related
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately
JOB PURPOSE:
As an intermediate Software Developer, you would be involved in supporting and maintaining our dynamic, intelligent web-based system, specifically designed for our client base. You would be part of our development team, responsible for maintaining, enhancing and developing solutions across the software stack, according to specification.
REQUIREMENTS:
- 5+ years of development with C# .Net (strong requirement)
- 3+ years working with JSON
- CSS3
- Entity Framework / Dapper (one or the other)
- JavaScript
- HTML5
- Bootstrap
- JQuery
- WCF / REST API
- Windows Services
- Microsoft SQL
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Collaborate within a team of developers to deliver high quality and efficient solutions;
- Developing new software applications based on software requirement specifications and coding standards
- Refactoring and enhancing existing software
- Providing production support in issue resolution and root cause analysis
- Analyse and provide solutions to complex tasks and projects, providing accurate and timely work breakdown estimates for project tasks.
- Participate in code reviews and internal testing to ensure the solution is of a high standard. Work alongside Testers to test, debug and improve faulty application code, identifying bottlenecks and bugs, and devising solutions to these issues.
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
- Use #SD as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
- C#.Net Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma