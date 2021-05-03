Senior Legal Drafter: Retirement Funds

Drafting rules and amendments to fund rules in line with the legislative framework; negotiate with regulators and clients with regard to outstanding and problematic submissions and ensuring registration/approval of the rules with the regulator; and managing and developing staff reporting to the role.

Level Summary

Understanding and applying relevant legal requirements specified in the drafting of rules.

Keep abreast of new legislation, both in South Africa and neighbouring countries.

Providing holistic solutions to internal and external clients with regards to fund.

Interact and maintain good relations with regulatory authorities.

Comply with company policies and procedures of the business.

Provide documentation that is clear, unambiguous and in line with the legislative requirements.

Manage compliance and risk in company policies and procedures of the business.

Coaching and mentoring the junior staff to be able to develop to the next level.

Providing Support to management.

Critical role

Due to the specialized nature of the business, the subject matter involved, the risk and impact of incorrect legal drafting.

Obstacles to overcome

High volumes of work.

Demanding internal and external clients in terms of deadlines.

Quality of information

Drafting instructions are vague and do not comply with legislation

Frequent legislative changes resulting in information overload.

Difficulties in negotiating outstanding and problematic submissions with regulators.

Required ExperienceMinimum 5 years experience in Employee BenefitsMinimum 5 years experience as a Rules DrafterUnderstanding the Retirement Funds legal frameworkIntermediate knowledge of MS WordExtensive knowledge about Retirement FundsAdvance knowledge of legislation impacting Retirement FundsRole Skills/CompetenciesGood Business writing skillsAnalytical skillsResilienceGood interpersonal skillsGood interpretative skillsTeam PlayerAbility to work under pressureDeadline drivenAttention to detail and accuracyGood time and work management skillsDecisivenessAbility work independentlyAll positions will be filled in accordance with our clients Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to apply.

