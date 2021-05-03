Senior .NET Developer (JHB) (Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The coding expertise of a self-driven & forward-thinking Senior .Net Developer is sought by a leading global Digital Solutions Tech company in Joburg to join its team. Your core role will be to utilise Microsoft’s .NET infrastructure to create effective software solutions that meet clients’ requirements, reformulate existing code and ensure outputs are visually appealing, user-friendly, and engaging. You will require experience in a similar role, strong .NET infrastructure knowledge, MSSQL, VB.NET, C#, ASP.Net & WCF Services. Any SSIS & Crystal Reports skills will prove beneficial. Please note this is a 8-Month Contract role with possibility of renewal.DUTIES:

Utilise Microsoft’s .NET infrastructure to create software solutions that meet clients’ requirements.

Collaborate with co-workers to facilitate the creation of large, complex developments, as required.

Reformulate existing code to ensure adherence to stipulated guidelines.

Check your code to detect and remedy errors and omissions.

Test your outputs to ensure that they are in excellent working order.

Ensure that outputs are visually appealing, user-friendly, and engaging.

Deploy developments and monitor uptake by the target audience.

REQUIREMENTS:

Prior experience as a .NET Developer.

In-depth knowledge of .NET infrastructure.

Proficiency in VB.NET and C#, ASP.Net, WCF Services.

Capacity to use MSSQL with ease.

Advantageous

Knowledge of SSIS, Crystal Reports.

ATTRIBUTES:

Outstanding analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills.

Excellent organisational and time management skills.

Flexible and innovative.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

