Senior .Net Developer – Melrose Arch – R900k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of the providers in software technology well known for making smart software and creating great customer experiences through their vast experience and superior knowledge in CX, operations management, market research, through innovative technology are looking for a Senior .Net Developer to join their team.

If you are ready to take your career to the next level, then this may be the right opportunity for you. Apply Now!!

Requirements:

C#

.Net Core

NoSQL DB

Messaging queue experience

Reference Number for this position is RS52902 which is a permanent position based in Melrose Arch, offering a cost to company of R900K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net Core

NoSQL DB

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position