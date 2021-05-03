Senior PHP Developer

We’re looking for a dynamic senior Fullstack PHP Developer.
This role is crucial to the success of the team. You will need to manage a team, report into the Project Manager, and handle your own tasks. We are looking for a dynamic and open-minded individual who is used to working at a fast pace and believes in success.
Knowledge and Experience Required:
6+ years solid fullstack PHP web development experience
Ability to lead a team of developers
Excellent communication skills
Adaptable
Can take initiative
Strong team work
Excellent problem solver
Hunger to continually learn new technologies
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- PHP Developement
- Python
- PHPUnit
- team lead
- Excellent communication skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Company Culture:
There is good communication and engagement between all member of staff. They offer a positive and encouraging company culture. The team works hard, and there are no clock watchers. They are a forward-thinking organisation who likes to evolve with the times.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Incentives over and above salary