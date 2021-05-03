Senior PHP Developer

May 3, 2021

We’re looking for a dynamic senior Fullstack PHP Developer.

This role is crucial to the success of the team. You will need to manage a team, report into the Project Manager, and handle your own tasks. We are looking for a dynamic and open-minded individual who is used to working at a fast pace and believes in success.

Knowledge and Experience Required:
6+ years solid fullstack PHP web development experience
Ability to lead a team of developers
Excellent communication skills
Adaptable
Can take initiative
Strong team work
Excellent problem solver
Hunger to continually learn new technologies

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • PHP Developement
  • Python
  • PHPUnit
  • team lead
  • Excellent communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Company Culture:
There is good communication and engagement between all member of staff. They offer a positive and encouraging company culture. The team works hard, and there are no clock watchers. They are a forward-thinking organisation who likes to evolve with the times.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Incentives over and above salary

Learn more/Apply for this position