Senior PHP Developer

We’re looking for a dynamic senior Fullstack PHP Developer.

This role is crucial to the success of the team. You will need to manage a team, report into the Project Manager, and handle your own tasks. We are looking for a dynamic and open-minded individual who is used to working at a fast pace and believes in success.

Knowledge and Experience Required:

6+ years solid fullstack PHP web development experience

Ability to lead a team of developers

Excellent communication skills

Adaptable

Can take initiative

Strong team work

Excellent problem solver

Hunger to continually learn new technologies

Desired Skills:

PHP

PHP Developement

Python

PHPUnit

team lead

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Company Culture:

There is good communication and engagement between all member of staff. They offer a positive and encouraging company culture. The team works hard, and there are no clock watchers. They are a forward-thinking organisation who likes to evolve with the times.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Incentives over and above salary

