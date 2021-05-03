Senior POS Business Analyst at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town looking for a Senior Business Analyst with POS experience, to join their growing team. The who will be responsible for ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.. They are known for their fantastic goods and prices.
The ideal candidate should have the following job related experience:
Essential:
- 5+ years Business Analysis experience within retail and point of sale
- Relevant Technical and business acumen in Point of Sale / Service Systems
- Exposure to Endless Aisle, Digital receipts, Queue Busting, Bring your own device, QSR Hospitality and Self Checkouts
- Requirement Traceability Management
- Business Process/ Capability impact assessment
- Exposure to Non-RSA environment
Skills:
- 5+ years In-depth knowledge of retail and point of sale.
- Non-RSA/ Africa Fiscal Legislation knowledge
- RSA VAT/ Fiscal Legislation knowledge
- Aris Modelling
- Business Analysis
- Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
- Experience in participating in projects.
- Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment.
- Commercial and business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.
.
Desired Skills:
- Solid POS experience
- Business analysis
- Aris modelling