Senior POS Business Analyst at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town looking for a Senior Business Analyst with POS experience, to join their growing team. The who will be responsible for ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.. They are known for their fantastic goods and prices.

The ideal candidate should have the following job related experience:

Essential:

5+ years Business Analysis experience within retail and point of sale

Relevant Technical and business acumen in Point of Sale / Service Systems

Exposure to Endless Aisle, Digital receipts, Queue Busting, Bring your own device, QSR Hospitality and Self Checkouts

Requirement Traceability Management

Business Process/ Capability impact assessment

Exposure to Non-RSA environment

Skills:

5+ years In-depth knowledge of retail and point of sale.

Non-RSA/ Africa Fiscal Legislation knowledge

RSA VAT/ Fiscal Legislation knowledge

Aris Modelling

Business Analysis

Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies

Experience in participating in projects.

Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment.

Commercial and business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.

.

Desired Skills:

Solid POS experience

Business analysis

Aris modelling

