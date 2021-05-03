Senior Project Manager

May 3, 2021

Title: Senior Project Manager | Fire Protection

Area: Sandton

About:

A well-established Fire Protection company based in Sandton that specialize in full turn key commercial and industrial projects is looking to hire a Senior Project Manager to commence employment in January 2021!

Requirements:

  • Relevant Project Management qualification
  • Sprinkler installation experience required
  • Must be willing to travel | Non negotiable
  • ASIB knowledge will be advantageous
  • 7 years + experience
  • Contractual knowledge

Salary | R50 000 to R63 000 CTC p/m

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • Contract Management
  • Fire Protection

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position