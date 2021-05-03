Senior Project Manager

Title: Senior Project Manager | Fire Protection

Area: Sandton

About:

A well-established Fire Protection company based in Sandton that specialize in full turn key commercial and industrial projects is looking to hire a Senior Project Manager to commence employment in January 2021!

Requirements:

Relevant Project Management qualification

Sprinkler installation experience required

Must be willing to travel | Non negotiable

ASIB knowledge will be advantageous

7 years + experience

Contractual knowledge

Salary | R50 000 to R63 000 CTC p/m

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Contract Management

Fire Protection

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position