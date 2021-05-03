Title: Senior Project Manager | Fire Protection
Area: Sandton
About:
A well-established Fire Protection company based in Sandton that specialize in full turn key commercial and industrial projects is looking to hire a Senior Project Manager to commence employment in January 2021!
Requirements:
- Relevant Project Management qualification
- Sprinkler installation experience required
- Must be willing to travel | Non negotiable
- ASIB knowledge will be advantageous
- 7 years + experience
- Contractual knowledge
Salary | R50 000 to R63 000 CTC p/m
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Contract Management
- Fire Protection
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years