Service Desk Agent at Merchants SA

Our Company is looking for customer centric individuals with Service Desk experience to join the team.
The Service Desk Analyst provides call logging and first call resolution for calls reported to the Service Desk.
Responsibilities include initial assessment, classification, investigation, and resolution of calls.
In this role you will also be required to assist to provide positive and brilliant customer experience in an Inbound/Digital environment.
Minimum Experience Required:
- 2 years customer service experience in service desk
- Ability to work shifts within a 24/7 environment.
- Credit and Criminal Clear
- Completed Matric or Equivalent Qualification
- A+ and N+ or technical qualification are an advantage
Minimum Skills Required:
- Excellent Computer Skills
- Excellent command of English language is essential.
- Excellent written skill and email etiquette.
- Excellent listening skills
- Problem solving skills.
- Attention to detail.
- Organizational skills
- Customer centric orientated
Key Responsibilities :
- Respond to all incoming calls within the agreed service level
- Receiving, validates and logs client requests and capture the detail of the request
- Respond to e-mail, web, fax and monitoring calls that are logged onto the system
- Deliver a professional and efficient (first) interface between Merchants / Dimension Data and clients
- Analyses and interprets calls ensuring that the classification, prioritization and escalation of the requests are correct.
- Ensure that all calls are routed and allocated to the correct support group or person
- Ensure that all user details are correct and that discrepancies are to be rectified through the correct channels
- Accurately logs and follows up calls logged with Internal or External resolver groups and provide timely feedback to relevant clients
How to Apply :
Sign up and complete a profile on [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- A+
- Desktop Application Support
- N+
- Technical Support
- Mobile device support
- service desk
- VNC
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric