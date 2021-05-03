Service Desk Agent at Merchants SA

Our Company is looking for customer centric individuals with Service Desk experience to join the team.

The Service Desk Analyst provides call logging and first call resolution for calls reported to the Service Desk.

Responsibilities include initial assessment, classification, investigation, and resolution of calls.

In this role you will also be required to assist to provide positive and brilliant customer experience in an Inbound/Digital environment.

Minimum Experience Required:

2 years customer service experience in service desk

Ability to work shifts within a 24/7 environment.

Credit and Criminal Clear

Completed Matric or Equivalent Qualification

A+ and N+ or technical qualification are an advantage

Minimum Skills Required:

Excellent Computer Skills

Excellent command of English language is essential.

Excellent written skill and email etiquette.

Excellent listening skills

Problem solving skills.

Attention to detail.

Organizational skills

Customer centric orientated

Key Responsibilities :

Respond to all incoming calls within the agreed service level

Receiving, validates and logs client requests and capture the detail of the request

Respond to e-mail, web, fax and monitoring calls that are logged onto the system

Deliver a professional and efficient (first) interface between Merchants / Dimension Data and clients

Analyses and interprets calls ensuring that the classification, prioritization and escalation of the requests are correct.

Ensure that all calls are routed and allocated to the correct support group or person

Ensure that all user details are correct and that discrepancies are to be rectified through the correct channels

Accurately logs and follows up calls logged with Internal or External resolver groups and provide timely feedback to relevant clients

How to Apply :

Sign up and complete a profile on [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

A+

Desktop Application Support

N+

Technical Support

Mobile device support

service desk

VNC

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position