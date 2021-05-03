Solar PV Project manager

Solar PV Project manager

Project design and management of Grid tied and off Grid and hybrid Solar PV contracts

Role and responsibilities include

Cradle to grave project management of Solar PV off grid , grid tied and hybrid Projects

Task scheduling,

Obtain permissions and sign-off where needed,

Finalizing design details and compiling detailed Bill of Quantities,

Initiating procurement with Procurement & Logistics Officer,

Drafting or overseeing drafting of site works drawings,

Determining Scope of Work, pricing, scheduling and contractual arrangements for subcontractors,

Coordinate logistics arrangements with Procurement & Logistics Officer,

Verification of materials on site and dry runs prior to physical commencement date,

Health & Safety requirement,

Site supervision of construction phase

Setting out site works on roofs/ground,

Oversee, assess, correct and instruct mechanical, electrical, earthing and IT sub-contract works,

Lead various test procedures on site,

Quality Control assessments,

Report on progress on site to management,

Programming and setup of plant,

Compile documentation of plant,

Commissioning and handover of plant,

Operation and Maintenance

Monitor and evaluate plant performance,

Reporting in regular intervals,

Site inspection as per O&M contract,

Replacements of components/fault finding if needed,

Experience and core competencies

B. Mechancial engineering degree PLUS

A minimum of three years of solar sector experience with focus on Solar PV EPC project management;

IT skills – MS Office, Project management software, CAD skills;

Proficiency in the English language. Other languages are of advantage;

Desired Skills:

Solar PV project management

solar pv epc

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We specialise in the Engineering Design, Procurement & Construction (EPC), as well as the Operations & Maintenance (O&M) of grid-tied, off-grid and hybrid solar PV plants. We offer our clients the full project service, from cradle to grave in Sub Sharan Africa.

Salary bands are a guide only and based on candidate experience and candidate fit for the role.

Learn more/Apply for this position