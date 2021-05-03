Solar PV Project manager
Project design and management of Grid tied and off Grid and hybrid Solar PV contracts
Role and responsibilities include
- Cradle to grave project management of Solar PV off grid , grid tied and hybrid Projects
- Task scheduling,
- Obtain permissions and sign-off where needed,
- Finalizing design details and compiling detailed Bill of Quantities,
- Initiating procurement with Procurement & Logistics Officer,
- Drafting or overseeing drafting of site works drawings,
- Determining Scope of Work, pricing, scheduling and contractual arrangements for subcontractors,
- Coordinate logistics arrangements with Procurement & Logistics Officer,
- Verification of materials on site and dry runs prior to physical commencement date,
- Health & Safety requirement,
- Site supervision of construction phase
- Setting out site works on roofs/ground,
- Oversee, assess, correct and instruct mechanical, electrical, earthing and IT sub-contract works,
- Lead various test procedures on site,
- Quality Control assessments,
- Report on progress on site to management,
- Programming and setup of plant,
- Compile documentation of plant,
- Commissioning and handover of plant,
- Operation and Maintenance
- Monitor and evaluate plant performance,
- Reporting in regular intervals,
- Site inspection as per O&M contract,
- Replacements of components/fault finding if needed,
Experience and core competencies
- B. Mechancial engineering degree PLUS
- A minimum of three years of solar sector experience with focus on Solar PV EPC project management;
- IT skills – MS Office, Project management software, CAD skills;
- Proficiency in the English language. Other languages are of advantage;
Desired Skills:
- Solar PV project management
- solar pv epc
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
We specialise in the Engineering Design, Procurement & Construction (EPC), as well as the Operations & Maintenance (O&M) of grid-tied, off-grid and hybrid solar PV plants. We offer our clients the full project service, from cradle to grave in Sub Sharan Africa.
Salary bands are a guide only and based on candidate experience and candidate fit for the role.