Solar PV Project manager

May 3, 2021

Solar PV Project manager
Project design and management of Grid tied and off Grid and hybrid Solar PV contracts

Role and responsibilities include

  • Cradle to grave project management of Solar PV off grid , grid tied and hybrid Projects
  • Task scheduling,
  • Obtain permissions and sign-off where needed,
  • Finalizing design details and compiling detailed Bill of Quantities,
  • Initiating procurement with Procurement & Logistics Officer,
  • Drafting or overseeing drafting of site works drawings,
  • Determining Scope of Work, pricing, scheduling and contractual arrangements for subcontractors,
  • Coordinate logistics arrangements with Procurement & Logistics Officer,
  • Verification of materials on site and dry runs prior to physical commencement date,
  • Health & Safety requirement,
  • Site supervision of construction phase
  • Setting out site works on roofs/ground,
  • Oversee, assess, correct and instruct mechanical, electrical, earthing and IT sub-contract works,
  • Lead various test procedures on site,
  • Quality Control assessments,
  • Report on progress on site to management,
  • Programming and setup of plant,
  • Compile documentation of plant,
  • Commissioning and handover of plant,
  • Operation and Maintenance
  • Monitor and evaluate plant performance,
  • Reporting in regular intervals,
  • Site inspection as per O&M contract,
  • Replacements of components/fault finding if needed,

Experience and core competencies

  • B. Mechancial engineering degree PLUS
  • A minimum of three years of solar sector experience with focus on Solar PV EPC project management;
  • IT skills – MS Office, Project management software, CAD skills;
  • Proficiency in the English language. Other languages are of advantage;

Desired Skills:

  • Solar PV project management
  • solar pv epc

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

We specialise in the Engineering Design, Procurement & Construction (EPC), as well as the Operations & Maintenance (O&M) of grid-tied, off-grid and hybrid solar PV plants. We offer our clients the full project service, from cradle to grave in Sub Sharan Africa.

Salary bands are a guide only and based on candidate experience and candidate fit for the role.

Learn more/Apply for this position