Spray Painter – Automotive Industry

Location: Northriding
Industry: Manufacturing / Automotive Components
Key Skills and Requirements:
- At least 2-3 years of experience in functional duties in spray painting
- Experience with accurately mixing of various paint bases
- Understanding of proper methods of application
- Experience with various types of paint such as gloss and matte
- Ability to form fine detailing and produce top quality work
- High precision of spray painting
- Proven experience in the automotive appearance industry
- Be familiar with techniques for preparation of surfaces for painting and for polishing
- Must be used to working with deadlines
- Must be prepared to work shifts, night shift if necessary, or staggered shifts, or a 4 day week Friday to Monday
Personal Attributes:
- Open to work shift hours when necessary
- Hardworking
- Ability to work in a team
Qualifications:
- MERSETA or other recognized certification would be beneficial
- Experience of the trade
Employer & Job Benefits:
- None