Spray Painter – Automotive Industry

May 3, 2021

Location: Northriding

Industry: Manufacturing / Automotive Components

Key Skills and Requirements:

  • At least 2-3 years of experience in functional duties in spray painting
  • Experience with accurately mixing of various paint bases
  • Understanding of proper methods of application
  • Experience with various types of paint such as gloss and matte
  • Ability to form fine detailing and produce top quality work
  • High precision of spray painting
  • Proven experience in the automotive appearance industry
  • Be familiar with techniques for preparation of surfaces for painting and for polishing
  • Must be used to working with deadlines
  • Must be prepared to work shifts, night shift if necessary, or staggered shifts, or a 4 day week Friday to Monday

Personal Attributes:

  • Open to work shift hours when necessary
  • Hardworking
  • Ability to work in a team

Qualifications:

  • MERSETA or other recognized certification would be beneficial
  • Experience of the trade

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • None

