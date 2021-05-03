Statutory Accountant (EMEA background)

Top international company seeks qualified, young and career driven individual to start soonest. Position will suit someone who is looking to build a long-term and sustainable career within a top global concern.
Seeking someone with a “can-do” attitude, solid accounting knowledge and a global mindset with the desire to work within a multi-currency, multi-company and multi-jurisdictional accounting role.
Minimum requirements are:
- Completed Accounting Degree
- 2years post Articles experience
- Audting experience in Big 4 preferred
- Previous experience in dealing with Netherlands, UK, Ireland, Belgian clients a massive plus.
Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to build on your career.
Desired Skills:
- Accounting
- Statutory Accounting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Global concern in the financial services industry. Progressive, high performance environment with open and friendly company culture. Huge future benefits exist for successful individual.