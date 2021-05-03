Manage the storeroom and transfer, receive, issue & store stock in the store as per requirements & ensure that all areas are kept neat & tidy
- Prioritise stock orders for internal customers according to Kerridge
- Communicate with internal customers regarding requirements & demand
- Verifies information from report to what is in store
- Signs report & gets authorisation from superior
- Receives notification from manager as to date of stock take
- If discrepancies occur, an investigation is to take place.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric / Grade 12
- Knowledge of processes and products
- System knowledge
- Logical thinking
- Customer focused
Desired Skills:
- storeman
- planning
- stocktake
- stock control
- Warehouse materials
- Pack Goods
- Manual Handling
- Loading
- Kerridge
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Consulting Engineering
- 1 to 2 years Warehouse Operations
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus