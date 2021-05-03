Storeman

Manage the storeroom and transfer, receive, issue & store stock in the store as per requirements & ensure that all areas are kept neat & tidy

Prioritise stock orders for internal customers according to Kerridge

Communicate with internal customers regarding requirements & demand

Verifies information from report to what is in store

Signs report & gets authorisation from superior

Receives notification from manager as to date of stock take

If discrepancies occur, an investigation is to take place.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

Knowledge of processes and products

System knowledge

Logical thinking

Customer focused

Desired Skills:

storeman

planning

stocktake

stock control

Warehouse materials

Pack Goods

Manual Handling

Loading

Kerridge

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Consulting Engineering

1 to 2 years Warehouse Operations

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Incentive Bonus

