Storeman

May 3, 2021

Manage the storeroom and transfer, receive, issue & store stock in the store as per requirements & ensure that all areas are kept neat & tidy

  • Prioritise stock orders for internal customers according to Kerridge
  • Communicate with internal customers regarding requirements & demand
  • Verifies information from report to what is in store
  • Signs report & gets authorisation from superior
  • Receives notification from manager as to date of stock take
  • If discrepancies occur, an investigation is to take place.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Knowledge of processes and products
  • System knowledge
  • Logical thinking
  • Customer focused

Desired Skills:

  • storeman
  • planning
  • stocktake
  • stock control
  • Warehouse materials
  • Pack Goods
  • Manual Handling
  • Loading
  • Kerridge

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Consulting Engineering
  • 1 to 2 years Warehouse Operations

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Incentive Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position