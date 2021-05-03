Stores Controller

May 3, 2021

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION

  • Grade 12
  • Computer literacy (Word, Excel, Outlook – proficient)
  • Must have a valid drivers license

OTHER/BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCE

  • Accuracy and attention to detail
  • Time Management (planning/organizing and ability to function under pressure)
  • Product and Technical knowledge
  • Good administration skills
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills

EXPERIENCE

  • At least 5 years experience working as a Stores Controller or in Stores Management in a similar industry.
  • Some technical knowledge regarding heavy machinery and parts is important.
  • Pastel experience will be an added advantage
  • Debtors control

DUTIES

  • Carry out daily stock take in the stores.
  • Source quotes for required stock.
  • Order processing.
  • Ordering, collections and delivery of consumables, parts and spares.
  • Receive delivery of stock.
  • Ensure that the stores register is maintained and that all equipment is in working order.
  • Manage and control items used in the factory.
  • Ensure that all invoices are processed timeously.
  • Coordinate the issuing of PPE.
  • All administrative functions related to the stores functions.
  • Assist with maintenance planning.
  • Prepare invoices for Factory Manager and Managing Director.
  • Check invoices against quotes and orders.
  • Present authorized invoices for payment.
  • Establish and maintain a good working relationship with new and existing suppliers and manufacturers in order to ensure the Company receives good service and value.
  • Daily, weekly and monthly reporting.
  • Ensure that accurate records are maintained.
  • Supervise the Store Controller Assistant and all associated functions.
  • Participate in Production/Maintenance meetings.
  • Ensuring good housekeeping at all times.

To apply, please visit [URL Removed]
If you have not received a response from us within 2 weeks, please consider you application as unsuccessful.

