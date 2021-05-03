Stores Controller

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION

Grade 12

Computer literacy (Word, Excel, Outlook – proficient)

Must have a valid drivers license

OTHER/BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCE

Accuracy and attention to detail

Time Management (planning/organizing and ability to function under pressure)

Product and Technical knowledge

Good administration skills

Good communication and interpersonal skills

EXPERIENCE

At least 5 years experience working as a Stores Controller or in Stores Management in a similar industry.

Some technical knowledge regarding heavy machinery and parts is important.

Pastel experience will be an added advantage

Debtors control

DUTIES

Carry out daily stock take in the stores.

Source quotes for required stock.

Order processing.

Ordering, collections and delivery of consumables, parts and spares.

Receive delivery of stock.

Ensure that the stores register is maintained and that all equipment is in working order.

Manage and control items used in the factory.

Ensure that all invoices are processed timeously.

Coordinate the issuing of PPE.

All administrative functions related to the stores functions.

Assist with maintenance planning.

Prepare invoices for Factory Manager and Managing Director.

Check invoices against quotes and orders.

Present authorized invoices for payment.

Establish and maintain a good working relationship with new and existing suppliers and manufacturers in order to ensure the Company receives good service and value.

Daily, weekly and monthly reporting.

Ensure that accurate records are maintained.

Supervise the Store Controller Assistant and all associated functions.

Participate in Production/Maintenance meetings.

Ensuring good housekeeping at all times.

If you have not received a response from us within 2 weeks, please consider you application as unsuccessful.

