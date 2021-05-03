MINIMUM QUALIFICATION
- Grade 12
- Computer literacy (Word, Excel, Outlook – proficient)
- Must have a valid drivers license
OTHER/BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCE
- Accuracy and attention to detail
- Time Management (planning/organizing and ability to function under pressure)
- Product and Technical knowledge
- Good administration skills
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
EXPERIENCE
- At least 5 years experience working as a Stores Controller or in Stores Management in a similar industry.
- Some technical knowledge regarding heavy machinery and parts is important.
- Pastel experience will be an added advantage
- Debtors control
DUTIES
- Carry out daily stock take in the stores.
- Source quotes for required stock.
- Order processing.
- Ordering, collections and delivery of consumables, parts and spares.
- Receive delivery of stock.
- Ensure that the stores register is maintained and that all equipment is in working order.
- Manage and control items used in the factory.
- Ensure that all invoices are processed timeously.
- Coordinate the issuing of PPE.
- All administrative functions related to the stores functions.
- Assist with maintenance planning.
- Prepare invoices for Factory Manager and Managing Director.
- Check invoices against quotes and orders.
- Present authorized invoices for payment.
- Establish and maintain a good working relationship with new and existing suppliers and manufacturers in order to ensure the Company receives good service and value.
- Daily, weekly and monthly reporting.
- Ensure that accurate records are maintained.
- Supervise the Store Controller Assistant and all associated functions.
- Participate in Production/Maintenance meetings.
- Ensuring good housekeeping at all times.
To apply, please visit [URL Removed]
If you have not received a response from us within 2 weeks, please consider you application as unsuccessful.