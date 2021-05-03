Support Engineer at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leader in mining technology, software and Electronics, seeks to urgently employ a Support Engineer who meets the following requirements, with proven experience as follows.
- Installation and commissioning of machine vision systems (incl. IP camera, IP laser, network switches, LED lights, etc.) on client equipment such as conveyor belts and flotation cells, with a focus on:
– Sensor mounting and configuration (I.T)
– Network connectivity & configuration (I.T)
– Low voltage power supply (Eng)
– Software installation & XML configuration (I.T)
- Handover, training and client engagement
- On-going remote sensor health monitoring and diagnostics
- Remote monitoring and remote maintenance of all sensors in the field
- Regularly liaising with client to troubleshoot technical issues and to advise the customer
- Remote setup, configuration, calibration and updating software
- Debug sensor, OPC and data integrity problems
- Automated troubleshooting toolbox and standard operating procedure (SOP) development to solve recurring problems more efficiently
- Liaising with internal & client IT department regarding infrastructure architecture planning and maintenance
- On-going field services
- Travel to site – estimated at 20-30 trips per year (trip duration typically 2-5 days, but may at times be up to 4 weeks)
- Working closely with our Support Technicians based in Johannesburg and Cape Town.
Minimum Requirements for consideration:
- Diploma in Electrical Engineering.
- Self motivated, responsible and able to work unsupervised.
- Based in Northern Cape, preferably in Kathu or surrounding areas.
- Minimum 3 years working experience
- Onsite Services experience (Minerals processing and Mining industry beneficial)
- Software scripting experience
- Experience in selection/troubleshooting and configurations in Electronics (Power supplies, PLCs, Wi-Fi, Flood Lights, IP
- Cameras and more) and in Hardware (Servers, network devices, Wi-Fi and other IT equipment)
- Knowledge of server & database hosting, firewalling, etc.
- Ability to identify electronic issues and to replace or fix the relevant problem.
- Knowledge of OPC Communication and Setup
- Ability to work within a team of suppliers to ensure delivery of solutions to all clients.