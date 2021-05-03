Support Engineer at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leader in mining technology, software and Electronics, seeks to urgently employ a Support Engineer who meets the following requirements, with proven experience as follows.

Installation and commissioning of machine vision systems (incl. IP camera, IP laser, network switches, LED lights, etc.) on client equipment such as conveyor belts and flotation cells, with a focus on:

– Sensor mounting and configuration (I.T)

– Network connectivity & configuration (I.T)

– Low voltage power supply (Eng)

– Software installation & XML configuration (I.T)

On-going remote sensor health monitoring and diagnostics

Remote monitoring and remote maintenance of all sensors in the field

Regularly liaising with client to troubleshoot technical issues and to advise the customer

Remote setup, configuration, calibration and updating software

Debug sensor, OPC and data integrity problems

Automated troubleshooting toolbox and standard operating procedure (SOP) development to solve recurring problems more efficiently

Liaising with internal & client IT department regarding infrastructure architecture planning and maintenance

On-going field services

Travel to site – estimated at 20-30 trips per year (trip duration typically 2-5 days, but may at times be up to 4 weeks)

Working closely with our Support Technicians based in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Minimum Requirements for consideration:

Diploma in Electrical Engineering.

Self motivated, responsible and able to work unsupervised.

Based in Northern Cape, preferably in Kathu or surrounding areas.

Minimum 3 years working experience

Onsite Services experience (Minerals processing and Mining industry beneficial)

Software scripting experience

Experience in selection/troubleshooting and configurations in Electronics (Power supplies, PLCs, Wi-Fi, Flood Lights, IP

Cameras and more) and in Hardware (Servers, network devices, Wi-Fi and other IT equipment)

Knowledge of server & database hosting, firewalling, etc.

Ability to identify electronic issues and to replace or fix the relevant problem.

Knowledge of OPC Communication and Setup

Ability to work within a team of suppliers to ensure delivery of solutions to all clients.

