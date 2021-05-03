Support Engineer at Lotus HR & Recruitment

May 3, 2021

Our client, a leader in mining technology, software and Electronics, seeks to urgently employ a Support Engineer who meets the following requirements, with proven experience as follows.

  • Installation and commissioning of machine vision systems (incl. IP camera, IP laser, network switches, LED lights, etc.) on client equipment such as conveyor belts and flotation cells, with a focus on:
    – Sensor mounting and configuration (I.T)
    – Network connectivity & configuration (I.T)
    – Low voltage power supply (Eng)
    – Software installation & XML configuration (I.T)
  • Handover, training and client engagement
  • On-going remote sensor health monitoring and diagnostics
  • Remote monitoring and remote maintenance of all sensors in the field
  • Regularly liaising with client to troubleshoot technical issues and to advise the customer
  • Remote setup, configuration, calibration and updating software
  • Debug sensor, OPC and data integrity problems
  • Automated troubleshooting toolbox and standard operating procedure (SOP) development to solve recurring problems more efficiently
  • Liaising with internal & client IT department regarding infrastructure architecture planning and maintenance
  • On-going field services
  • Travel to site – estimated at 20-30 trips per year (trip duration typically 2-5 days, but may at times be up to 4 weeks)
  • Working closely with our Support Technicians based in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Minimum Requirements for consideration:

  • Diploma in Electrical Engineering.
  • Self motivated, responsible and able to work unsupervised.
  • Based in Northern Cape, preferably in Kathu or surrounding areas.
  • Minimum 3 years working experience
  • Onsite Services experience (Minerals processing and Mining industry beneficial)
  • Software scripting experience
  • Experience in selection/troubleshooting and configurations in Electronics (Power supplies, PLCs, Wi-Fi, Flood Lights, IP
  • Cameras and more) and in Hardware (Servers, network devices, Wi-Fi and other IT equipment)
  • Knowledge of server & database hosting, firewalling, etc.
  • Ability to identify electronic issues and to replace or fix the relevant problem.
  • Knowledge of OPC Communication and Setup
  • Ability to work within a team of suppliers to ensure delivery of solutions to all clients.

