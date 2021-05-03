TEAM ORIENTED FUN SALES OFFICE LOOKING FOR SALES AGENTS!!!! at Gro-direct Rustenburg

We have a culture of fun and laughter along with hard work and determination. Our company is all about motivation and pushing each other towards success.

What do Direct Sales Agents do?

As a Direct Sales Agent, you will promote and sell our product. You will present the benefits and create solutions to meet customers’ individual needs. We are very proud to be able to offer a product that is beneficial to all ordinary South Africans, and gives them priceless peace of mind.

Benefits of this opportunity:

Uncapped commissions and incentives – unlimited income potential

Full training and coaching

Massive growth opportunities

Experience & Requirements:

Matric

Comfortable interacting with people

Excellent communication skills

Be a motivated self-starter Ability and drive to achieve targets

