Technical Architect / Team Lead at Deloitte 3

May 3, 2021

I urgently looking forTechnical Architect / Team Lead for one our clients based in UK3- 6 months contractTechnical ExpertiseADFADWAnalysis servicesPower BIDATABRICSResponsibilities

  • Ensure to have right design principle (BI Basics , Scalability And secure) for all the product
  • Responsible for Design of all the Product Developed in CAP platform
  • Responsible for team management
  • Responsible for Delivery of all the product by ensuring right resources and managing risk with mitigation
  • Work with Product Owner / Team leads to ensure the delivery
  • Work with business stake holders to manage the expectation

Desired Skills:

  • Technical
  • Architect
  • Team
  • Lead

Learn more/Apply for this position