Technical Architect / Team Lead at Deloitte 3

I urgently looking forTechnical Architect / Team Lead for one our clients based in UK3- 6 months contractTechnical ExpertiseADFADWAnalysis servicesPower BIDATABRICSResponsibilities

Ensure to have right design principle (BI Basics , Scalability And secure) for all the product

Responsible for Design of all the Product Developed in CAP platform

Responsible for team management

Responsible for Delivery of all the product by ensuring right resources and managing risk with mitigation

Work with Product Owner / Team leads to ensure the delivery

Work with business stake holders to manage the expectation

Desired Skills:

Technical

Architect

Team

Lead

