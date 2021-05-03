Technical Architect / Team Lead at Deloitte 3

I urgently looking forTechnical Architect / Team Lead for one our clients based in UK3- 6 months contractTechnical ExpertiseADFADWAnalysis servicesPower BIDATABRICSResponsibilities
- Ensure to have right design principle (BI Basics , Scalability And secure) for all the product
- Responsible for Design of all the Product Developed in CAP platform
- Responsible for team management
- Responsible for Delivery of all the product by ensuring right resources and managing risk with mitigation
- Work with Product Owner / Team leads to ensure the delivery
- Work with business stake holders to manage the expectation
Desired Skills:
- Technical
- Architect
- Team
- Lead