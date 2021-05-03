Technical Operations Manager

POSITION : TECHNICAL OPERATIONS MANAGER

AREA : KZN SOUTHCOAST

SALARY : R 400 000.00- R 440 000.00 CTC PER ANNUM

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:

Responsible for managing and motivating all services staff and other personnel. Ensure delivery of high level, quality service, and on time delivery of service vehicles in order to ensure growth and expansion to achieve targets within the Technical Operations department.

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

Completed Matric/Grade 12

MUST have a completed Degree/ National Diploma/Diploma in production management or similar field

Prior managerial experience is required for this role

OEM and Automotive industry is ESSENTIAL as the successful incumbent will be responsible for technical fitments

KEY RESPONSIBIITY AREAS

Responsible for overseeing the running of the Workshop:

Ensure that the operations run efficiently and effectively in line with Company and Client standards

Ensure profitability and productivity is increased in the workshop through optimal resource utilisation and cost reduction

Maintain sufficient resources in the departments in terms of personnel, tools and equipment.

Ensure proper maintenance of tools, equipment and other materials in the workshop.

Promote continuous improvement by analysing current procedures and develop and implement new procedures

Monitor the workflow in order to anticipate the impact of work delays, interruptions or changes in plans to develop appropriate course of actions, due to absenteeism and increase in work volume.

Audit and review work orders to ensure that all actions have been documented according to policies and procedures.

Plan, implement and monitor annual budgets for the department, scheduling expenditures, analysing and reporting on variances and taking appropriate corrective actions to compensate for variances.

Coordinate with parts department regarding parts ordered and parts outstanding.

Promoting customer relations:

Maintain good relationships with external and internal customers and handle any customer complaints according to procedure

Promote interdepartmental cooperation.

Review customers service orders and inspect the quality of technician repairs before the release of vehicles.

Develop, implement and monitor guidelines for working with customers to ensure maximum customer satisfaction

Manage all productive staff effectively and efficiently:

Plan and adjust staff workloads and allocate daily tasks and activities to staff by assigning tasks to match their skills and abilities.

Provide advice and technical assistance to team members.

Ensure all operations staff adhere to Standard Operating Procedures in the workshop

Ensure all staff are adequately trained in terms of their duties and the use of various products and equipment

Using the Performance Management system ensure all staff are appraised on the performance of their duties and given sufficient training, coaching and mentoring where applicable.

Ensure all new staff are properly inducted on all matters such as work facilities, policies, procedures, equipment use and job descriptions.

Ensure all parts department employees clockings are authorised and time sheets are submitted to payroll on a weekly basis

Ensure corrective action is taken on employees who do not comply with policies and procedures of the company

Additional Duties:

Ensure department adheres to ISO 9001 Quality Processes and standards

Ensure department adheres to ISO 14001 Environmental Processes and standards

Ensure department adheres to ISO 18001 Health and Safety standards

Required to perform any task not specified above as and when required by management.

