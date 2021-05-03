Tooling and Technical Training Manager at Shatterprufe

Shatterprufe is the leading manufacturer and distributor of OE Auto and aftermarket replacement glass products. The company manufactures genuine Shatterprufe laminated windscreens and Armourplate toughened automotive safety glass products. Three automotive glass plants manufacture over 4 million pieces of laminated and toughened glass a year for customers worldwide. Shatterprufe products are installed by Original Motor manufacturers in Southern Africa.

Main job purpose:

To manage and coordinate all activities in the Mould and Pattern Shop to ensure glass processing tools are produced, maintained and repaired accurately according to tooling schedules at minimum cost to support business objectives.

Main Objective:

To provide tooling support to Shatterprufe Sites for OE Projects to ensure that the correct tools are produced at a minimum cost within specifications and requirements.

To liaise with OE, NPD, Product Engineering and Engineering Department with regards to the manufacturing of tools and to provide support to NPD process through the development of tools for Struandale within schedule.

To provide adequate exposure of Artisans and Subordinates to specific technical training to ensure optimum performance by meeting SX tooling design requirements.

To ensure adequate Supplier development through coordination of required technical training in order to meet SX tooling design requirements.

To effectively manage tooling projects, specific to function, and to compile comprehensive project plans to ensure tools are supplied within specified time frames so as to not delay production.

To ensure staff are effectively managed and held accountable through performance and disciplinary procedures, and that staff are developed and mentored through the talent management and IDP processes to drive capability in business.

To ensure effective communication of relevant information to all stakeholders to support effective decision making for the business.

Critical job requirements:

Qualification(s):

Grade 12.

National Diploma in Mechanical / Electrical Engineering.

Knowledge:

Work instruction compilation.

Problem Solving Techniques.

Skills:

Problem Solving Skills.

Decision Making Skills.

Analytical Thinking Skills.

Coaching and Mentoring Skills.

AutoCAD.

Experience:

10 years’ experience in a manufacturing environment.

5 years Supervisory experience.

Desired Skills:

Mould and Pattern Shop

Glass Processing Tools

Tooling Schedules

Tooling Support

Manufacturing Tools

AutoCAD

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position