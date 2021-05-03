Tracker expands services with IFS

Tracker has selected an IFS solution that spans enterprise resource planning (ERP) functionality, service management capabilities and AI-powered customer engagement tools to provide an elevated customer experience, and reduce time and costs across Tracker’s operations.

Established in 1996, Tracker’s base of more than 1,1-million active subscribers enjoy a range of services, including vehicle telematics, home solutions, roadside assistance, as well as business solutions for fleet managers.

These services provide customers with peace of mind and cost saving through a focus on safety and business efficiency.

Tracker has evolved significantly over the last 25 years thanks to a culture of continuous innovation. The company has grown into the preferred partner for turning raw vehicle tracking data into valuable insights and services.

The partnership with IFS is the next step in Tracker’s digital transformation strategy. This will provide better business insights resulting in an accelerated release of new services, improved customer engagement and experience, and Tracker being able to provide the appropriate value-adding services to its customers at the right time.

“As we take the next step on our digital transformation journey, we require a platform that will enable us to connect more intimately with our stakeholders whilst still ensuring the same excellent experiences that our customers have become accustomed to,” says Deon du Rand, chief technology officer of Tracker.

“The IFS platform’s comprehensive nature and IFS’s stellar track record in the service sector were driving factors in our decision.”

Emma Murray, MD of IFS Africa, adds: “I am proud to welcome such a well-respected brand as Tracker to the IFS community. By basing its digital transformation project on a single enterprise solution, Tracker will benefit from increased productivity and improved data quality driving better decision-making. IFS’s open and enabled architecture will also give Tracker total freedom in extending their capabilities to ensure they keep delivering outstanding service to their customers.”