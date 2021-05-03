Tyre Controller

An opportunity for a Tyre Controller to be based in Cape Town

PERMANENT POSITION

Responsibilities :

Overall responsibility to schedule, plan and communicate tyre fitters activities to relevant staff member(s) and customers, dispatching of tyre fitters.

Facilitating customer complaints and queries; ensure it is followed through and communicate process / result to customers.

Responsible for invoicing of tyre sales and related aftermarket products

Assist Tyre Supervisor to ensure that the Tyre Division team achieves predetermined targets.

Accurate typing and timeous distribution of quotations

Providing scheduled (monthly, weekly, and daily) and ad-hoc reports as might be requested by department manager and / or tyre division supervisor.

Overall responsibility to ensure administrative tasks are completed correctly and timeously, e.g.:

Processing of invoices, creating order numbers, updating of records on Kerridge system (ensuring that jobs are opened and closed as per company standards,



accurate and timeous processing of invoices, generating order numbers for both internal and external customers, accurate and timeous processing of technicians / mechanics time sheets, etc.)



General administrative duties (following up with customers for order numbers on abuse repairs, typing of quotations, faxing, filing, reports, etc.)

Assist Tyre Division Supervisor with perpetual and major stock takes to ensure optimum stock levels are maintained.

Assist Tyre Division Supervisor with tyre / market surveys.

Assist in Departmental Stock takes

Foster and maintain dedication to service excellence in every aspect of work carried out; ensure timeous feedback / communication to customers.

Participative responsibility to grow department in line with company requirements.

Participation in team/department meetings and development/training initiatives to ensure that the National Aftermarket team functions as an efficient resource for the company by continuously evaluating and monitoring quality and accuracy of work, implementing and actively participating in development initiatives in line with company strategic objectives, ensure effective inter-departmental and internal communication and by collaborating and sharing information with colleagues.

Ability to develop and implement operational innovation.

Requirements :

Grade 12 / Matric + 3 years relevant experience

Advanced / Expert Computer literacy in MS Outlook, Word and Excel

Minimum of 1-3 years experience in a similar position

Code 8 driver’s licence

Experience working on the Kerridge system

Maintaining and updating information on database

Tertiary qualification in business administration

