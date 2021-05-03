Tyre Controller

Our client based in Cape Town is looking for Tyre to assist the Tyre Division and Team of tyre fitters to ensure best management practices are followed in all areas of responsibility regarding meeting key performance criteria, service delivery objectives, procedures and actions, promoting a customer-oriented service and to implement and uphold actions in line with company strategic vision

Qualification

Grade 12 / Matric + 3 years relevant experience

Advanced / Expert Computer literacy in MS Outlook, Word and Excel

Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer and personal services, e.g., customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services and evaluation of customer satisfaction.

Knowledge of quality control processes, costs, and other techniques for maximizing the effective storage and distribution of products (equipment and parts)

Knowledge of the English language as business communications medium spelling, grammar, rules of composition, language structure, etc

Minimum of 1-3 years experience in a similar position

Competencies

Sufficient knowledge on environmental assessment, monitoring, reporting, Ability to organise and schedule events, activities, and resources; ability to set up and monitor timescales and plans.

Awareness of goals and standards ability to follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards are met.

Understands technical and professional aspects of work and continually maintains relevance of such knowledge.

Ability to create new and imaginative approaches to work-related issues ability to identify fresh approaches and shows a willingness to question traditional assumptions; ability to develop and implement operational innovation.

Ability to interact with others in a sensitive and effective way respects and works well with others.

Ability to grasp and interpret goals and vision and to communicate it / implement strategies effectively with evident improvement.

Ability to use initiative; proactive and self-starting; seizes opportunities and acts upon them; originates action and actively influences events.

Ability to successfully adapt to changing environment, demands and conditions.

Ability to maintain effective work behaviour in the face of setbacks or pressure remains calm, stable and in control of emotions and actions.

Ability and willingness to make firm and speedy decisions and commit to definite courses of action

Ability to work hard towards goals, ability to show enthusiasm and career commitment

Responsibilities

Overall responsibility to schedule, plan and communicate tyre fitters activities to relevant staff member(s) and customers, dispatching of tyre fitters.

Facilitating customer complaints and queries; ensure it is followed through and communicate process / result to customers.

Responsible for invoicing of tyre sales and related aftermarket products

Assist Tyre Supervisor to ensure that the Tyre Division team achieves predetermined targets.

Accurate typing and timeous distribution of quotations

Providing scheduled (monthly, weekly, and daily) and ad-hoc reports as might be requested by department manager and / or tyre division supervisor.

Overall responsibility to ensure administrative tasks are completed correctly and timeously

Assist Tyre Division Supervisor with perpetual and major stock takes to ensure optimum stock levels are maintained.

Assist Tyre Division Supervisor with tyre / market surveys.

Assist in Departmental Stock takes

Foster and maintain dedication to service excellence in every aspect of work carried out; ensure timeous feedback / communication to customers.

Participative responsibility to grow department in line with company requirements.

Participation in team/department meetings and development/training initiatives to ensure that the National Aftermarket team functions as an efficient resource for the company by continuously evaluating and monitoring quality and accuracy of work, implementing and actively participating in development initiatives in line with company strategic objectives, ensure effective inter-departmental and internal communication and by collaborating and sharing information with colleagues.

Ability to develop and implement operational innovation.

