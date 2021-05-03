UI Designer at Salt

My client is a hot ticket in the Ecommerce space and looking to build out their Product Design capacity. Young team with big ambitions looking to do great things…Responsibilities:

Take ownership of wire framing, designing and developing user interface designs for web and native mobile products.

Ensure a consistent look and feel across all platforms, with platform-specific enhancements to adhere to platform best practice.

Maintain and enhance the visual assets and style guides used across all platforms.

Collaborate with Product Owner and business stakeholders to define, design and deliver new user experiences.

Work closely with the development team to ensure successful execution of the UI designs and adhere to the specified guidelines.

Key Requirements:

A Bachelor’s degree in Design or equivalent industry experience, would be beneficial.

At least 2 years’ experience in a combination of UX/UI design for web and mobile. (ecommerce and mobile focussed experience preferred).

Proven experience in wire-framing and high-fidelity prototyping (Balsamiq, Sketch & InVision preferred).

Experience in HTML, CSS and JavaScript is beneficial but not required.

Key Competencies

Be up-to- date with UX principles, graphic design standards and trends for both mobile and web platforms.

Comfortable to work in a fast paced environment where timelines and requirements may change.

Good at problem-solving and simplifying complex processes, and the ability to translate verbal ideas into concepts and designs that demonstrates the user experience.

The ability to present the rationale for design decisions

Excellent verbal, written and presentation skills to communicate concepts clearly across different audiences (including user testing and stakeholders)

Please include your portfolio in your application to show recent innovative designs

About The Employer:

Salt South Africa

