Warehouse and Logistics Manager

R 50 000 CTC

Successful incumbent should have a Matric + Diploma in Materials Handling or Logistics with 5 years relevant experience and at least 3 years in a managerial role.

Will be responsible to manage, develop and lead warehouse personnel across all delivery centres; manage warehouse operations including receiving, packing, stock control, cutting and distribution to all customers locally and abroad; management of stock, warehousing and distribution costs at the different warehouse centres; implement stock & distribution policies which ensure that customers receive a high – quality service; adhere to SHEQ policies, housekeeping and safety standards; issuing raw materials, receiving finished goods and good stock management; staff management; training of staff; regular facility audits; root cause analysis and report writing; drive lean manufacturing procedures.

Desired Skills:

Logistics Management

Warehouse Management

Warehousing

Warehouse Management Systems

Warehouse operations

Inventory stock

Inventory Control

Manufacturing

