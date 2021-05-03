Warehouse Supervisor (EE) at Drake International

Client is the market leader in the supply of cast acrylic products, in South Africa. They have an excellent brand equity and reputation. They are looking for a Warehouse Supervisor to join the growing teamThe ideal candidate is exceptionally detail orientated, able to track multiple facets of the warehouse at any given time. They need to achieve company’s goals and follow the correct procedures.Minimum Requirements:
- Matric
- 5- 8 years Experience in a Warehouse and in a Supervisory role
- Computer Literate
- Own Car & Valid Drivers License
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Ensure the warehouse operates at peak efficiency
- Develop warehouse operations systems to run smoothly
- Oversee daily operations while managing inventory and logistics
- Maintain a safe and healthy work environment by establishing, following, and enforcing standards and procedures while compiling with company regulation’s
- Supervise daily activities of warehouse, including quality assurance, inventory, control, management, logistics, floor productivity, shipping, and customer service
- Schedule and oversee warehouse team to meet the demands
- Manage the flow and quality of work to maximise efficiency and minimise overtime
- Meet regularly with warehouse leads to review and analyse production
- Give training and development of staff
- Maintaining and reviewing risk assessments
- Monitor safe working procedures
- Processing Orders
- Daily/weekly report
- Managing budgets
- Needs to be be able to work on the floor and be hands-on within the warehouse
Candidate traits:
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- Proficient knowledge of warehouse procedure and policy
- Ability to work with all levels of company staff
- Needs to be able to be hands-on
- Analytically minded and able to take initiative
- Able to speak English & Afrikaans
If you have not heard from us within 1 week, please take it as your application was unsuccessful
About The Employer:
Drake International