Warehouse Supervisor (EE) at Drake International

Client is the market leader in the supply of cast acrylic products, in South Africa. They have an excellent brand equity and reputation. They are looking for a Warehouse Supervisor to join the growing teamThe ideal candidate is exceptionally detail orientated, able to track multiple facets of the warehouse at any given time. They need to achieve company’s goals and follow the correct procedures.Minimum Requirements:

Matric

5- 8 years Experience in a Warehouse and in a Supervisory role

Computer Literate

Own Car & Valid Drivers License

Duties & Responsibilities:

Ensure the warehouse operates at peak efficiency

Develop warehouse operations systems to run smoothly

Oversee daily operations while managing inventory and logistics

Maintain a safe and healthy work environment by establishing, following, and enforcing standards and procedures while compiling with company regulation’s

Supervise daily activities of warehouse, including quality assurance, inventory, control, management, logistics, floor productivity, shipping, and customer service

Schedule and oversee warehouse team to meet the demands

Manage the flow and quality of work to maximise efficiency and minimise overtime

Meet regularly with warehouse leads to review and analyse production

Give training and development of staff

Maintaining and reviewing risk assessments

Monitor safe working procedures

Processing Orders

Daily/weekly report

Managing budgets

Needs to be be able to work on the floor and be hands-on within the warehouse

Candidate traits:

Excellent problem-solving skills

Proficient knowledge of warehouse procedure and policy

Ability to work with all levels of company staff

Needs to be able to be hands-on

Analytically minded and able to take initiative

Able to speak English & Afrikaans

If you have not heard from us within 1 week, please take it as your application was unsuccessful

About The Employer:

Drake International

