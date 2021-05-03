We offer attractive commissions and incentives… Additionally we provide indepth product training so no experience is needed!!!!! at Gro-direct Rustenburg

You will work directly with the owners of the company and:

Maintain successful sales production

Attend network events

You will be paired with a mentor who will lead you through your path to success.

You can expect support from the team on new ideas, creative initiatives and you’ll work closely with your mentor to continue taking the team to the next level.

Requirements:

Matric

Must have excellent communication skills.

Must possess a very strong, “get-the-job-done” work ethic.

Must want to be a REAL sales person . . . self-motivated, competitive, and adaptable and a fast-learner.

Send your CV for consideration to the branch close to you:

If you are interested, send your CV to [Email Address Removed] [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

communication skills.

About The Employer:

Gro-Direct Rustenburg

