We offer attractive commissions and incentives… Additionally we provide indepth product training so no experience is needed!!!!! at Gro-direct Rustenburg

May 3, 2021

You will work directly with the owners of the company and:

  • Maintain successful sales production
  • Attend network events
  • You will be paired with a mentor who will lead you through your path to success.
  • You can expect support from the team on new ideas, creative initiatives and you’ll work closely with your mentor to continue taking the team to the next level.

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Must have excellent communication skills.
  • Must possess a very strong, “get-the-job-done” work ethic.
  • Must want to be a REAL sales person . . . self-motivated, competitive, and adaptable and a fast-learner.

Send your CV for consideration to the branch close to you:
If you are interested, send your CV to [Email Address Removed] [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

  • communication skills.

About The Employer:

Gro-Direct Rustenburg

