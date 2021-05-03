We offer attractive commissions and incentives… Additionally we provide indepth product training so no experience is needed!!!!! at Gro-direct Rustenburg

You will work directly with the owners of the company and:
- Maintain successful sales production
- Attend network events
- You will be paired with a mentor who will lead you through your path to success.
- You can expect support from the team on new ideas, creative initiatives and you’ll work closely with your mentor to continue taking the team to the next level.
Requirements:
- Matric
- Must have excellent communication skills.
- Must possess a very strong, “get-the-job-done” work ethic.
- Must want to be a REAL sales person . . . self-motivated, competitive, and adaptable and a fast-learner.
Send your CV for consideration to the branch close to you:
If you are interested, send your CV to [Email Address Removed] [Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- communication skills.
About The Employer:
Gro-Direct Rustenburg