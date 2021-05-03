Web Applications Developer at Fourier Recruitment

My client in Kempton Park is looking for a Web developer to join their team, (Remote / Office). They offer solutions that combine the stability of off -the-shelve solutions with flexibility of custom software.

We are looking for a resource to deliver fully functional and well tested applications

Independent researching, solution finding, analysis and problem solving skills and capabilities

Ability to complete all phases of software development life cycle including analysis, design, functionality, testing and support

Analyse, Design, Implement and Integrate functional requirements in new and existing solutions.

Must be a team player with ability to communicate clearly with clients and team members

Collaborate, learn, teach

Minimum Requirements

Relevant degree or diploma

1 5 years development work experience

Solid experience in VB.Net, C#, ASP.Net, Javascript, JQuery

Solid SQL T-SQL relational database skills

Experience with SQL SSRS in an advantage

