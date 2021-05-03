Web Applications Developer at Fourier Recruitment

My client in Kempton Park is looking for a Web developer to join their team, (Remote / Office). They offer solutions that combine the stability of off -the-shelve solutions with flexibility of custom software.
- We are looking for a resource to deliver fully functional and well tested applications
- Independent researching, solution finding, analysis and problem solving skills and capabilities
- Ability to complete all phases of software development life cycle including analysis, design, functionality, testing and support
- Analyse, Design, Implement and Integrate functional requirements in new and existing solutions.
- Must be a team player with ability to communicate clearly with clients and team members
- Collaborate, learn, teach
Minimum Requirements
- Relevant degree or diploma
- 1 5 years development work experience
- Solid experience in VB.Net, C#, ASP.Net, Javascript, JQuery
- Solid SQL T-SQL relational database skills
- Experience with SQL SSRS in an advantage