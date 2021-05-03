Web Applications Developer at Fourier Recruitment

May 3, 2021

My client in Kempton Park is looking for a Web developer to join their team, (Remote / Office). They offer solutions that combine the stability of off -the-shelve solutions with flexibility of custom software.

  • We are looking for a resource to deliver fully functional and well tested applications
  • Independent researching, solution finding, analysis and problem solving skills and capabilities
  • Ability to complete all phases of software development life cycle including analysis, design, functionality, testing and support
  • Analyse, Design, Implement and Integrate functional requirements in new and existing solutions.
  • Must be a team player with ability to communicate clearly with clients and team members
  • Collaborate, learn, teach

Minimum Requirements

  • Relevant degree or diploma
  • 1 5 years development work experience
  • Solid experience in VB.Net, C#, ASP.Net, Javascript, JQuery
  • Solid SQL T-SQL relational database skills
  • Experience with SQL SSRS in an advantage

