Junior / Mid Website Developer x 2 (Cape Town) Market Related Salary
South Africa’s top investment group is looking for a Junior Web Developer to join their team in Cape Town.
Requirements:
- Minimum 2 years of experience
- proficient in HTML, Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator & Photoshop), CSS & WordPress
- Experience in digital media
- Have an understanding of brand building
- Strong layout and typographic skills
- Attention to detail
- Accuracy
- Able to work under pressure
- Motion graphics/animation/video experience would be beneficial
- Good copywriting/proof reading skills would be beneficial
- Graphic design
- Web design
- Digital design
- Adobe: Muse, Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, Flash, After Effects, Sketch
- A creative portfolio demonstrating previous print, web/digital work
- Preferably experience in the Property / Real Estate industries.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Producing attractive and effective designs for all media
- Digital: Website design, E-Newsletters, banner ads, Gifs, basic animated graphics for social media, newsletters, corporate identities, banners and the design other digital artwork etc.
- Keeping abreast of industry developments and trends in digital marketing and design
- Liaising effectively with team members
- Creating websites using standard HTML/CSS practices
- Working closely with web designers and programmers to produce the website
- Constant communication with colleagues to develop and deploy their content and ensuring there is a clear establishment of what can be created within what timeframe
- Researching different software programs, maintaining software documentation
- Implementing contingency plans in case the website goes down
- Maintaining and expanding/enhancing the website once built
- Liaising effectively with team members
Email your CV and Portfolio links to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- CSS
- HTML
- WordPress
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
South Africa’s top investment group