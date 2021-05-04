Accountant

Duties:

Daily

1. Maintain a filing system.

2. Capture and recon of Bank.

3. Reconcile Front-shop and cash sales, against receipt book.

4. Review age analysis and follow up outstanding payments.

5. Monitor expenses and report any irregularities.

6. Supervise daily stock updates.

Weekly

1. Prepare a weekly Cash flow Statement.

2. Weekly Sales Report.

3. Weekly Bank recon.

4. Weekly Vat recon.

5. Verify physical stock and values Perform random checks.

6. Update group subsidiary company accounts.

7. Oversee if all supplier invoices are captured.

9. Prepare weekly wages.

Monthly

1. Update and reconcile all sub cos.

2. Capture and reconcile the credit card.

3. Prepare monthly reports for PE operation.

4. Process monthly EMP 201 and submit to SARS.

5. Complete Monthly Reports.

6. Process monthly Vat and submit to SARS.

7. Review monthly suppliers and operating expense and process the payments.

8. Prepare and process the monthly payroll.

9. Reconcile BANK.

10. Reconcile VAT.

11. Reconcile Debtors and Creditors.

12. Calculate and submit provisional taxes to SARS.

13. Update Insurance policies.

14. Review results and discuss and report to Manager.

15. Complete Annual Returns and other secretarial work.

16. Attend to SARS queries when necessary.

17. Complete and submit Transire to SARS/Customs.

Requirements:

– Tertiary qualification in Finance/Accounting

– At least 3-5 years’ experience in a similar role

– Experience in FMCG/Fishing sector advantageous

