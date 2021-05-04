Accountant

We have an Accountant vacancy at one of our clients, a long established, highly successful medium size company with 500 employees. RNeg, Honeydew Johannesburg

Requirements:

Accountants with Business Management must assist with managerial planning and commercial decision-making tasks by providing appropriate financial information and undertaking related accounts administration.

Must have an exceptional mathematical mind combined with a strong business orientation.

Must be able to assume responsibility of cost accounting tasks and be both a strategist and a decision maker.

Qualifications and requirements

A Bachelors degree in accounting or finance, with strong business management skills with references.

Responsibilities:

Preparing reports, budgets, commentaries and financial statements

Liaising with managerial staff and other colleagues

Supervising a team of accounting administrators

Creating business strategies to generate shareholder value.

Create financial models of new businesses opportunities to identify income generating opportunities and risks

Analyse current business operations to verify the relevance of the specific action and/or entity in terms of profitability and contribution to the organisational architecture.

Analyse and interpret financial information in the statement of financial position and statement of financial performance on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis in group of companies

Forecast estimates for the predicted use of financial resources against the budgeted financial resources during a given fiscal year or period of a project.

Monitor the actual use of financial resources against the approved budget and identify variances during projects.

Report findings and action taken to the appropriate authorities.

Comply with the legal and statutory framework of policies, business processes, procedures and standards pertaining to recording, classifying, monitoring, and reporting on use and disposition of financial resources.

Establish, maintain, and apply an institution-specific framework of policies, business processes, procedures and standards pertaining to recording, classifying, monitoring, and reporting on the use and disposition of financial resources.

Create management reports on a regular basis that are relevant to decision-making processes, measuring performance against measures and targets (output and outcomes) established during finance management planning, against budget objectives, and/or against financial management performance standards used within the industry.

Evaluating and analysing findings, and exploring options for corrective action.

Complete and process credit applications from suppliers and customers

Review all invoices issued on accounting package

Reconciliation of bank statements, client and supplier accounts

Issue invoices to the relevant client for payment receive details of invoice to be issued from project manager/engineer

Issue statement monthly and send out for payment timeously

Follow up on outstanding payments not received within ageing period late payments to be reported to project engineer / Management

Liaise with debtors / creditors to address account related queries

Verify discrepancies and resolve billing issues

Project SD&L Administration

Forex payment administrations

Supplier price negotiations

Commercial Property Lease agreements, OTPs, Transfers

Consolidate SARS queries

Submission of CIPC annual Returns

Monitor project values, annual subscriptions of CIDB.

BBBEE Audit preparations and research

Customer vender registrations

Supplier assessments and applications during project tenders

Weekly updating and indices, annual renewals of SEIFS PIPS

