We have an Accountant vacancy at one of our clients, a long established, highly successful medium size company with 500 employees. RNeg, Honeydew Johannesburg
Requirements:
Accountants with Business Management must assist with managerial planning and commercial decision-making tasks by providing appropriate financial information and undertaking related accounts administration.
Must have an exceptional mathematical mind combined with a strong business orientation.
Must be able to assume responsibility of cost accounting tasks and be both a strategist and a decision maker.
Qualifications and requirements
- A Bachelors degree in accounting or finance, with strong business management skills with references.
Responsibilities:
- Preparing reports, budgets, commentaries and financial statements
- Liaising with managerial staff and other colleagues
- Supervising a team of accounting administrators
- Creating business strategies to generate shareholder value.
- Create financial models of new businesses opportunities to identify income generating opportunities and risks
- Analyse current business operations to verify the relevance of the specific action and/or entity in terms of profitability and contribution to the organisational architecture.
- Analyse and interpret financial information in the statement of financial position and statement of financial performance on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis in group of companies
- Forecast estimates for the predicted use of financial resources against the budgeted financial resources during a given fiscal year or period of a project.
- Monitor the actual use of financial resources against the approved budget and identify variances during projects.
- Report findings and action taken to the appropriate authorities.
- Comply with the legal and statutory framework of policies, business processes, procedures and standards pertaining to recording, classifying, monitoring, and reporting on use and disposition of financial resources.
- Establish, maintain, and apply an institution-specific framework of policies, business processes, procedures and standards pertaining to recording, classifying, monitoring, and reporting on the use and disposition of financial resources.
- Create management reports on a regular basis that are relevant to decision-making processes, measuring performance against measures and targets (output and outcomes) established during finance management planning, against budget objectives, and/or against financial management performance standards used within the industry.
- Evaluating and analysing findings, and exploring options for corrective action.
- Complete and process credit applications from suppliers and customers
- Review all invoices issued on accounting package
- Reconciliation of bank statements, client and supplier accounts
- Issue invoices to the relevant client for payment receive details of invoice to be issued from project manager/engineer
- Issue statement monthly and send out for payment timeously
- Follow up on outstanding payments not received within ageing period late payments to be reported to project engineer / Management
- Liaise with debtors / creditors to address account related queries
- Verify discrepancies and resolve billing issues
- Project SD&L Administration
- Forex payment administrations
- Supplier price negotiations
- Commercial Property Lease agreements, OTPs, Transfers
- Consolidate SARS queries
- Submission of CIPC annual Returns
- Monitor project values, annual subscriptions of CIDB.
- BBBEE Audit preparations and research
- Customer vender registrations
- Supplier assessments and applications during project tenders
- Weekly updating and indices, annual renewals of SEIFS PIPS
