Accountant at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an Accountant.

Strategic:

Maintenance of the financial records

Ensuring Statutory compliance

Functional Duties:

Daily:

General Ledger Recons

Processing of Journals

Preparation of daily cashflows

Preparation of Payment Requisitions

Creditor reconciliations to supplier statements

Preparation of payments according to supplier terms

Debtors Invoicing

Maintaining Segmented Chart of Accounts for Costing purposes

Project Costings

Monthly:

Finalising all open documents

Trial Balance Recons

Month End Audit Files

Management Accounts for review by MD/FD

Fixed Asset Register

Raising Interest on overdue accounts

Customer statements

Preparing and submitting of Statutory Returns

Annually:

Preparing Final Audit Files

Assisting with Annual Audit

Assisting with Annual Stock takes

When Required:

Budget Forecasts

Supplier and Customer maintenance

Other Adhoc requests

Profile and Experience:

Minimum of 5 years experience

Relevant qualifications

Computer Literate

Proficient in MS Office and Pastel Partner

Experience in exports / imports

Attributes:

Good administration skills

Good interpersonal/interactive skills

Deadline driven

Attention to detail

Self motivated/ starter

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position