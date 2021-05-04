Action-Oriented Electronic Engineer

May 4, 2021

Area: Kempton Park

Responsibilities include:

  • Deliver firmware and hardware projects on time, in budget, with the desired functionality, at the defined quality level in a sustainable way
  • New product firmware design, implementation and testing
  • Analyse and design of hardware and firmware, while collaborating with other role players.
  • Meet best practice criteria in the evaluation and testing of hardware and firmware
  • Formal test plan, testing test results
  • Complete work orders and assistance requests in appropriate timescales
  • Maintain and enhance firmware without introducing new defects
  • Enhance firmware and systems to support and move to new technologies
  • Error investigation and reporting
  • Corrective action design and implementation
  • Assist with support and maintenance of companys operational devices and systems. When relevant, assure that team members adhere to and follow these practices
  • Share knowledge with development and support teams
  • Document systems, including enhancements to facilitate knowledge sharing
  • Mentor and coach Junior & Mid-Level Engineers
  • Ensure that the best practice development processes and standards are followed
  • Follow department development standards
  • Preparing any required documentation needed (example Change Control Board)
  • Technical understanding and finding creative and practical solutions
  • Developing a high-performance team culture

Skill requirements:

  • 8 to 12 years experience
  • BSc/BEng Computer or Electronic Engineering degree
  • Significant and demonstrable Firmware development experience in:
    • Designing embedded system software
    • C programming and the reliable implementation of firmware for standalone and remote device operations)
    • Sensor and data acquisition system development
    • ARM microprocessors and its architectures (Cortex M, STM32, etc)
    • Testing of embedded firmware based products
    • Design patterns
    • Signal processing
  • Experience and Knowledge required
    • OpenAT operating system (Wavecom/Sierra Wireless)
    • Java programming.
    • RF-based development experience beneficial (443MHz / 868MHz / Lora Sigfox )
    • C# development
    • Experience in C
    • Experience in SQL Server
    • Experience in assembly programming.
  • Leadership and motivational skills
  • Problem-solver
  • Communication and project management skills
  • Time-management skills

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Yes

