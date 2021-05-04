Action-Oriented Electronic Engineer

Area: Kempton Park
Responsibilities include:
- Deliver firmware and hardware projects on time, in budget, with the desired functionality, at the defined quality level in a sustainable way
- New product firmware design, implementation and testing
- Analyse and design of hardware and firmware, while collaborating with other role players.
- Meet best practice criteria in the evaluation and testing of hardware and firmware
- Formal test plan, testing test results
- Complete work orders and assistance requests in appropriate timescales
- Maintain and enhance firmware without introducing new defects
- Enhance firmware and systems to support and move to new technologies
- Error investigation and reporting
- Corrective action design and implementation
- Assist with support and maintenance of companys operational devices and systems. When relevant, assure that team members adhere to and follow these practices
- Share knowledge with development and support teams
- Document systems, including enhancements to facilitate knowledge sharing
- Mentor and coach Junior & Mid-Level Engineers
- Ensure that the best practice development processes and standards are followed
- Follow department development standards
- Preparing any required documentation needed (example Change Control Board)
- Technical understanding and finding creative and practical solutions
- Developing a high-performance team culture
Skill requirements:
- 8 to 12 years experience
- BSc/BEng Computer or Electronic Engineering degree
- Significant and demonstrable Firmware development experience in:
- Designing embedded system software
- C programming and the reliable implementation of firmware for standalone and remote device operations)
- Sensor and data acquisition system development
- ARM microprocessors and its architectures (Cortex M, STM32, etc)
- Testing of embedded firmware based products
- Design patterns
- Signal processing
- Experience and Knowledge required
- OpenAT operating system (Wavecom/Sierra Wireless)
- Java programming.
- RF-based development experience beneficial (443MHz / 868MHz / Lora Sigfox )
- C# development
- Experience in C
- Experience in SQL Server
- Experience in assembly programming.
- Leadership and motivational skills
- Problem-solver
- Communication and project management skills
- Time-management skills
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Yes