Assistant Accountant

Our client in the Agricultural industry is seeking an Assistant Accountant to join their team in East London. Duties will include but not be limited to:- Manage, support and train Admin team Administrative control over receipts and issues Administer and reconcile weekly and monthly stock counts Administer sales returns, debit and credit notes Perform accounting procedures Manage working capital and assist with compilation of annual ops and capital budgets Verify monthly ledger accounts and compile monthly reports Maintain unit financial procedures Process and GRV purchase orders Check time sheets; verify variances; submit payroll items; maintain personnel administration incl. provident fund items. Minimum Requirements:- Minimum 3-4 years relevant experience Relevant National Training Certificate Computer proficiency in Microsoft Office SAP experience advantageous.

Minimum 3-4 years relevant experience

Relevant National Training Certificate

Computer proficiency in Microsoft Office

SAP experience advantageous

2 to 5 years Animal & Animal Product

2 to 5 years Bookkeeping

Certificate

