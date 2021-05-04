Assistant HR Manager

We are looking for a dynamic assistant HR Manager, with vast experience in the Private Security Industry to join our team.

Successful candidate must be able to work under pressure, multi task and:

Assist with all HR related matters.

Knowledge of IR processes.

Maintain, update data and reports for submission to HQ.

Expert knowledge of Word and Excel

Excellent Written, Verbal and Communication skills.

Expert knowledge of the security industry and the relevant legislation.

Professional demeanour, with a “Can Do” attitude.

Multi Lingual (isiZulu and English)

Desired Skills:

Leadership/Management Skills

Excel Advanced

Computer Skills (MS Word

Good communication skills.

Human Resources Processes

Grievances

Employee Relations

Absence management

HR Policies

Security

private security industry

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Safety & Security

5 to 10 years Human Resources

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

