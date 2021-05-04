Assistant HR Manager

May 4, 2021

We are looking for a dynamic assistant HR Manager, with vast experience in the Private Security Industry to join our team.

Successful candidate must be able to work under pressure, multi task and:

  • Assist with all HR related matters.
  • Knowledge of IR processes.
  • Maintain, update data and reports for submission to HQ.
  • Expert knowledge of Word and Excel
  • Excellent Written, Verbal and Communication skills.
  • Expert knowledge of the security industry and the relevant legislation.
  • Professional demeanour, with a “Can Do” attitude.
  • Multi Lingual (isiZulu and English)

Desired Skills:

  • Leadership/Management Skills
  • Excel Advanced
  • Computer Skills (MS Word
  • Good communication skills.
  • Human Resources Processes
  • Grievances
  • Employee Relations
  • Absence management
  • HR Policies
  • Security
  • private security industry

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Safety & Security
  • 5 to 10 years Human Resources

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

