We are looking for a dynamic assistant HR Manager, with vast experience in the Private Security Industry to join our team.
Successful candidate must be able to work under pressure, multi task and:
- Assist with all HR related matters.
- Knowledge of IR processes.
- Maintain, update data and reports for submission to HQ.
- Expert knowledge of Word and Excel
- Excellent Written, Verbal and Communication skills.
- Expert knowledge of the security industry and the relevant legislation.
- Professional demeanour, with a “Can Do” attitude.
- Multi Lingual (isiZulu and English)
Desired Skills:
- Leadership/Management Skills
- Excel Advanced
- Computer Skills (MS Word
- Good communication skills.
- Human Resources Processes
- Grievances
- Employee Relations
- Absence management
- HR Policies
- Security
- private security industry
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Safety & Security
- 5 to 10 years Human Resources
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma