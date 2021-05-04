Assistant Manager Enterprise Portal IT

A vacancy exists in the Information Technology Division, and is based in Johannesburg. This position reports to the Manager: IT Enterprise Portal and will focus on Server Monitoring, Web development and user support.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

? Contribute to the conceptualisation and support the design of new simple software solutions

? Develop new technical solutions and services

? Ensure that code is operational and ready for deployment

? Develop integrations to ensure dataflow between different internal and external systems and platforms:

? Ensuring system uptime through maintenance and support of coding solutions

? Implement system deployments and changes

? Engaging with relevant stakeholders

? Acting as a member of the team

? Programming and coding

? Information System support

? Full Stack developer

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

? IT Diploma on NQF 5 (240 credits on 8 Level Framework)

? Minimum 3 years I.T Environment Experience

? .Net core experience 2+years

? Angular 3+ years

? Agile experience

COMPETENCIES:

? Innovative Ideas

? Planning from mid to long-term viewpoint

? Appropriate judgement

? Decision making

? Perseverance

? Prioritisation framework and systems for management

? Planned development

? Integrity

? Ability to work independently

SPECIAL CONDITIONS ATTACHED TO THE JOB:

? Must be able to work overtime when needed

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The organisation pays the following benefits:

Motor allowance R4 480.00

9,5% co contribution towards Provident/Pension fund

50% contribution towards medical aid up to max of R6 370.00

13th cheque

