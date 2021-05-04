Assistant Manager Enterprise Portal IT

A vacancy exists in the Information Technology Division, and is based in Johannesburg. This position reports to the Manager: IT Enterprise Portal and will focus on Server Monitoring, Web development and user support.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
? Contribute to the conceptualisation and support the design of new simple software solutions
? Develop new technical solutions and services
? Ensure that code is operational and ready for deployment
? Develop integrations to ensure dataflow between different internal and external systems and platforms:
? Ensuring system uptime through maintenance and support of coding solutions
? Implement system deployments and changes
? Engaging with relevant stakeholders
? Acting as a member of the team
? Programming and coding
? Information System support
? Full Stack developer
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:
? IT Diploma on NQF 5 (240 credits on 8 Level Framework)
? Minimum 3 years I.T Environment Experience
? .Net core experience 2+years
? Angular 3+ years
? Agile experience
COMPETENCIES:
? Innovative Ideas
? Planning from mid to long-term viewpoint
? Appropriate judgement
? Decision making
? Perseverance
? Prioritisation framework and systems for management
? Planned development
? Integrity
? Ability to work independently
SPECIAL CONDITIONS ATTACHED TO THE JOB:
? Must be able to work overtime when needed
Desired Skills:
- Develop new technical solutions and services
- Programming and coding
- Full Stack developer
- Information system support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
The organisation pays the following benefits:
Motor allowance R4 480.00
9,5% co contribution towards Provident/Pension fund
50% contribution towards medical aid up to max of R6 370.00
13th cheque